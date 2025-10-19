Mercedes Mone Makes History With Record-Breaking 11th Championship Win At AEW WrestleDream 2025

AEW WrestleDream 2025 brought a night of unforgettable moments from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, but nothing captured the spotlight more than Mercedes Mone etching her name in history. The CEO stepped into WrestleDream with her TBS Championship on the line and walked out with her 11th career title, officially breaking the all-time record for most recognized championships held in professional wrestling.

Ahead of the event, Mone’s open challenge sparked plenty of speculation about who might accept. The mystery ended when Mina Shirakawa appeared, proudly holding the ROH Women’s Television Championship. That surprise turned the match into a title-for-title contest, with both women’s gold now at stake.

The action was fierce from the opening bell. Shirakawa took charge early with heavy strikes and targeted Mone’s knee to limit her speed. Mone fought back with her usual mix of precision and attitude, including a well-timed thumb to the eye before hitting her trademark Statement Maker submission. Even after landing the Money Maker, Mina refused to stay down, pushing the champion to dig deeper than ever.

In the final moments, Mone managed to counter a suplex attempt, rolling up Mina and using the ropes for added leverage to steal the win. The victory celebration was short-lived, however, as Kris Statlander stormed to the ring to confront Mone, setting the stage for their inevitable clash.

With her win, Mercedes Mone now holds an unprecedented 11 officially recognized titles, surpassing Ultimo Dragon’s long-standing record. Embracing her new milestone, she recently changed her social media handle to “Ultimo Mone” as a nod to her place in wrestling history.