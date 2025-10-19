×
Mercedes Mone Makes History With Record-Breaking 11th Championship Win At AEW WrestleDream 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
AEW WrestleDream 2025 brought a night of unforgettable moments from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, but nothing captured the spotlight more than Mercedes Mone etching her name in history. The CEO stepped into WrestleDream with her TBS Championship on the line and walked out with her 11th career title, officially breaking the all-time record for most recognized championships held in professional wrestling.

Ahead of the event, Mone’s open challenge sparked plenty of speculation about who might accept. The mystery ended when Mina Shirakawa appeared, proudly holding the ROH Women’s Television Championship. That surprise turned the match into a title-for-title contest, with both women’s gold now at stake.

The action was fierce from the opening bell. Shirakawa took charge early with heavy strikes and targeted Mone’s knee to limit her speed. Mone fought back with her usual mix of precision and attitude, including a well-timed thumb to the eye before hitting her trademark Statement Maker submission. Even after landing the Money Maker, Mina refused to stay down, pushing the champion to dig deeper than ever.

In the final moments, Mone managed to counter a suplex attempt, rolling up Mina and using the ropes for added leverage to steal the win. The victory celebration was short-lived, however, as Kris Statlander stormed to the ring to confront Mone, setting the stage for their inevitable clash.

With her win, Mercedes Mone now holds an unprecedented 11 officially recognized titles, surpassing Ultimo Dragon’s long-standing record. Embracing her new milestone, she recently changed her social media handle to “Ultimo Mone” as a nod to her place in wrestling history.

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

