Kris Statlander Retains AEW Women’s World Title At WrestleDream 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
AEW WrestleDream 2025 delivered another memorable night of action in St. Louis, Missouri, as the Women’s World Championship remained in the hands of Kris Statlander following a hard-fought battle.

The pay-per-view took place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena and featured Statlander defending her AEW Women’s World Title against “Timeless” Toni Storm. The bout had a big fight atmosphere, with both stars receiving special entrances before stepping into the ring to prove who truly belongs at the top of AEW’s women’s division.

Storm, a former champion herself, entered determined to reclaim the gold she once held, but Statlander met her intensity with her own mix of power and precision. Storm came out strong early, showing flashes of her old dominance as she kept Statlander on the defensive. The fans were split, loudly supporting both women as they traded momentum throughout the match.

The pace picked up with a series of near falls that had the St. Louis crowd on their feet. Statlander, wearing silver gear, powered through Storm’s trademark offense, while Storm, donning her trademark white face paint, showed the cunning and flair that have defined her “Timeless” persona.

After a dramatic sequence, Statlander managed to counter Storm’s submission attempt and connect with her signature finisher to retain her championship. Following the match, Mercedes Mone appeared to taunt the champion, hinting that a future confrontation may be on the horizon.

AEW’s women’s division continues to deliver high-caliber matches, and with stars like Statlander, Storm, and Mone all vying for the spotlight, the competition for the top spot has never been fiercer.

