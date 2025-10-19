Kyle Fletcher Retains TNT Championship At AEW WrestleDream 2025

Tony Khan continues to spotlight several rising stars within AEW, and it is becoming increasingly clear that Kyle Fletcher is one of them. WrestleDream 2025 proved to be a defining night for the young champion as he defended the TNT Championship against a determined Mark Briscoe.

The event took place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and featured an electric crowd eager to see Briscoe’s chase for AEW gold continue. The bout followed The Hurt Syndicate’s successful defense of their six-man tag team titles and immediately drew strong reactions, with Briscoe positioned as the clear fan favorite.

From the opening bell, the match was a hard-hitting contest that quickly spilled to ringside, where both men exchanged punishing offense. Fletcher attempted to control the pace by slowing things down, but Briscoe would not allow it, dragging the fight back into the ring and unleashing a furious sequence of attacks, including a daring dive to the outside and a top rope elbow that nearly ended the match.

As the intensity escalated, both competitors traded near falls while Don Callis provided his usual running commentary from the announce desk. In the final moments, Fletcher capitalized on a brief opening, executing a devastating top-rope maneuver that sent Briscoe crashing into the turnbuckle. The impact was enough to secure the three count, allowing Fletcher to retain his title.

After the match, Callis joined Fletcher in the ring, proudly raising his protégé’s hand as the TNT Champion stood tall once again.