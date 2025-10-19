Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit Bassist And WWE WrestleMania Performer, Passes Away At 48

Sam Rivers, the longtime bassist for Limp Bizkit, has sadly passed away at the age of 48, leaving behind an enduring legacy that extends far beyond music.

Wrestling fans will fondly remember how closely Rivers and Limp Bizkit became tied to WWE’s golden era. The band’s smash hit “My Way” famously soundtracked the build-up to The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania X-7, a video package still celebrated as one of the greatest ever produced. Limp Bizkit would later perform live at WrestleMania XIX, further cementing their place in WWE history.

Outside the wrestling world, Rivers was one of the defining bassists of the nu-metal movement. His deep, rhythmic style and creative energy helped shape Limp Bizkit’s signature sound, fueling anthems that defined a generation. The band confirmed his passing in a moving tribute, describing Rivers as the heartbeat of their music and the calm within their chaos.

*“In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers 💔

Today we lost our brother.

Our bandmate.

Our heartbeat.

Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player , he was pure magic.

The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

We shared so many moments , wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones , and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.

He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human.

A true legend of legends.

And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.

We love you, Sam.

We’ll carry you with us, always.

Rest easy, brother.

Your music never ends.”*