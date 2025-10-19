×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit Bassist And WWE WrestleMania Performer, Passes Away At 48

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 19, 2025
Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit Bassist And WWE WrestleMania Performer, Passes Away At 48

Sam Rivers, the longtime bassist for Limp Bizkit, has sadly passed away at the age of 48, leaving behind an enduring legacy that extends far beyond music.

Wrestling fans will fondly remember how closely Rivers and Limp Bizkit became tied to WWE’s golden era. The band’s smash hit “My Way” famously soundtracked the build-up to The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania X-7, a video package still celebrated as one of the greatest ever produced. Limp Bizkit would later perform live at WrestleMania XIX, further cementing their place in WWE history.

Outside the wrestling world, Rivers was one of the defining bassists of the nu-metal movement. His deep, rhythmic style and creative energy helped shape Limp Bizkit’s signature sound, fueling anthems that defined a generation. The band confirmed his passing in a moving tribute, describing Rivers as the heartbeat of their music and the calm within their chaos.

*“In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers 💔

Today we lost our brother.
Our bandmate.
Our heartbeat.

Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player , he was pure magic.
The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

We shared so many moments , wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones , and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.

He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human.
A true legend of legends.
And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.

We love you, Sam.
We’ll carry you with us, always.

Rest easy, brother.
Your music never ends.”*

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 22nd 2025

#evolve

TNA iMPACT

USA

Oct. 23rd 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 24th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Oct. 25th 2025

#halloween havoc

WWE Monday Night RAW

Anaheim, California

Oct. 27th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 28th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edinburg, Texas

Oct. 29th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 31st 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy