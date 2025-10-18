Shinsuke Nakamura Reflects On Future Following WWE Tribute In Tokyo

WWE’s return to Japan this weekend delivered a memorable night in “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

The company held back-to-back Supershows at Tokyo’s historic Sumo Hall on Friday and Saturday, both of which featured emotional moments from “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. However, the October 18 event also included a special tribute to one of Japan’s most celebrated stars, Shinsuke Nakamura, as CM Punk honored “The King of Strong Style” inside the ring.

After the show, Nakamura took to social media to reflect on the occasion, sharing heartfelt thoughts about performing in Japan and hinting that his own in-ring future may soon be nearing its end.

“What a special place Japan is,” Nakamura wrote on X. “Especially for those of us who wrestle. As AJ [Styles] said, it’s a place worthy of giving everything you’ve got. Of course, that’s true anywhere in the world… but there’s something sacred here.”

He continued, “I don’t know if it’s because I’m Japanese, but I believe the wrestlers and fans who shared this space all felt the same. Maybe. He did too , John Cena, AJ , they’ve all chosen to step away from the ring. It reminds me that my own time might not be far off. But I still have things I must do. I’m still struggling, still fighting, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. All I can do is live this day with everything I have. Thank you. If only… one more time…”

During the event, CM Punk addressed the crowd in a moving speech, expressing his appreciation for Japan’s wrestling culture.

“I wish I could speak fluent Japanese,” Punk said. “But I think a lot of you understand English. It is a privilege for me to be able to wrestle in front of what I feel is the greatest wrestling audience in the world … the Japanese wrestling fans.”

He continued, “It’s a little ironic. When I was a little boy and I fell in love with pro wrestling, all I ever wanted to do was go to Japan.”

Punk also reflected on the influence of the late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, connecting his legacy to Japan’s wrestling roots.

“I think a lot of the Japanese wrestlers wanted to be American cowboys,” Punk explained. “They wanted to be Terry Funk. So to me, it’s very beautiful that I get to come to Tokyo and I get to share a ring with a legend like Shinsuke Nakamura.”

After Punk’s remarks, Nakamura translated some of his words for the Japanese audience before AJ Styles made his entrance, closing the show with his own emotional farewell to the Tokyo crowd.