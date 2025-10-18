The Young Bucks Praise AEW Tag Team Division As The Best It Has Ever Been

Matt and Nick Jackson believe AEW’s tag team division has reached its strongest point yet.

Ahead of their match against fellow AEW originals Jungle Jack Perry and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express at AEW WrestleDream, The Young Bucks spoke with Jon Alba of SI.com about how the division has evolved and why they feel it is the best it has ever been.

Nick Jackson shared his thoughts on the current state of the roster:

“I feel like the division is probably at its strongest right now. Teams like FTR in the mix. Of course you can’t leave us out, the OGs of the tag division. I was just looking at the card for the show and a lot of tag matches are in prominent roles. So I feel like the division is pretty strong right now, and that’s crazy to think without FTR and the Young Bucks as the champions, that’s pretty telling how deep it is right now.”

Matt Jackson praised the new generation of teams that have helped elevate the division in recent months.

“You know who’s really just caught my eye and the rest of the world’s eye, it seems like, is a team like JetSpeed. A team like Brodido, who are the current champions, and they came out of nowhere and it’s been so fresh. I think the addition of those two teams specifically has really helped spark the tag division in 2025, and it’s really helped us out because it’s given us new teams to play with.”

Nick then added with a laugh, “We joke backstage a lot with the locker room. We’re like, if you don’t know how to wrestle in 2025 on Dynamite, you are screwed.”

Matt followed up by saying, “You’ve got to be the best in the world, the elite of the elite. That’s why we originally called this place All Elite Wrestling. It really is. Back to the tag division, it’s probably the most elite tag division since the beginning when AEW first started.”

WrestleDream will showcase that depth on Saturday night in St. Louis, with multiple tag bouts set to take place. In addition to The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express, AEW Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido will defend their titles against Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. FTR will take on JetSpeed in the Tailgate Brawl, and The Hurt Syndicate are set to face The Demand in trios action.

The full interview with The Young Bucks can be viewed below.