MMA Mourns The Loss Of Renowned Coach Duke Roufus At 55

The mixed martial arts community is mourning the loss of one of its most respected and influential figures.

Duke Roufus, the founder and head coach of Roufusport, has passed away at the age of 55. The news was shared by longtime Roufusport coach and business partner Scott Joffe, who announced on Facebook that Roufus died peacefully in his sleep on Friday.

Joffe expressed the deep sense of loss felt throughout the gym and beyond, writing:

“Today, the Roufusport family and martial arts world was stunned by the heartbreaking news that Duke Roufus, world-renowned top MMA coach, founder, and namesake of Roufusport MMA Academy, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer, he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts. His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible. From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.

Though we grieve deeply, Roufusport MMA Academy will continue forward, driven by Duke’s enduring philosophy and commitment to excellence. The culture he built, rooted in respect, hard work, and family, will live on through the fighters, coaches, and students who proudly carry his torch. His impact will echo in every strike, every lesson, and every victory that bears the Roufusport name.

Champions. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.

My fantastic business partner for 29 years…”

No cause of death has been revealed.

Roufus transitioned from kickboxing to coaching in 2008 and quickly became one of the sport’s most respected trainers. He worked with a long list of MMA stars, including Tyron Woodley, Anthony Pettis, Sergio Pettis, Ben Askren, and Stephan Bonnar. He also coached former WWE star CM Punk for his two UFC bouts, with Punk regularly traveling from Chicago to Milwaukee to train at Roufusport.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Punk shared: “Waking up in Japan trying to process the news. It’ll take a while. You made me a better person, coach.”