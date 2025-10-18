Tony Khan Confirms Title Vs Title Stipulation For Mercedes Mone At AEW WrestleDream

AEW WrestleDream promises even higher stakes tonight, as it will not only feature the TBS Championship but also a rare title vs. title showdown.
On Friday, Mercedes Mone issued an open challenge for her TBS Championship during the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view build-up, inviting any champion from around the world to step forward. The following day, AEW President Tony Khan announced that whoever accepts Mone’s challenge must also put their own championship on the line. This means that Mone now has the opportunity to make history by surpassing Ultimo Dragon’s record for the most titles held at one time.
Khan posted on social media:
“After last night’s Arena México win, longest reigning TBS Champ @MercedesVarnado puts up the TBS Title vs any champion + their belt! 10 Belts Moné aims to set the record for most belts held simultaneously TONIGHT!”
Mone is coming off a big victory at Arena Mexico, where she defeated Persephone to retain the CMLL Women’s World Championship. Her busy schedule continues this weekend as she is also set to appear at Winnipeg Pro Wrestling’s Rumble in the Bert event on Sunday, where she will challenge Jody Threat for the women’s title.
Below is the full updated lineup for AEW WrestleDream, taking place tonight from St. Louis.
AEW WrestleDream, 8 p.m. Eastern Time
AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defends against Samoa Joe
AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander defends against Toni Storm
I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher defends against Mark Briscoe
AEW Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido defend against Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita
$500,000 Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus)
Tornado Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona)
Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against any champion in a title vs. title match
AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl, 7 p.m. Eastern Time
FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)
Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford
The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia)
Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. TBA
