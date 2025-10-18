×
Tony Khan Confirms Title Vs Title Stipulation For Mercedes Mone At AEW WrestleDream

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 18, 2025
AEW WrestleDream promises even higher stakes tonight, as it will not only feature the TBS Championship but also a rare title vs. title showdown.

On Friday, Mercedes Mone issued an open challenge for her TBS Championship during the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view build-up, inviting any champion from around the world to step forward. The following day, AEW President Tony Khan announced that whoever accepts Mone’s challenge must also put their own championship on the line. This means that Mone now has the opportunity to make history by surpassing Ultimo Dragon’s record for the most titles held at one time.

Khan posted on social media:

“After last night’s Arena México win, longest reigning TBS Champ @MercedesVarnado puts up the TBS Title vs any champion + their belt! 10 Belts Moné aims to set the record for most belts held simultaneously TONIGHT!”

Mone is coming off a big victory at Arena Mexico, where she defeated Persephone to retain the CMLL Women’s World Championship. Her busy schedule continues this weekend as she is also set to appear at Winnipeg Pro Wrestling’s Rumble in the Bert event on Sunday, where she will challenge Jody Threat for the women’s title.

Below is the full updated lineup for AEW WrestleDream, taking place tonight from St. Louis.

AEW WrestleDream, 8 p.m. Eastern Time

  • AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defends against Samoa Joe

  • AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander defends against Toni Storm

  • I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

  • TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher defends against Mark Briscoe

  • AEW Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido defend against Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita

  • $500,000 Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus)

  • Tornado Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona)

  • Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

  • TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against any champion in a title vs. title match

AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl, 7 p.m. Eastern Time

  • FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)

  • Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

  • The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia)

  • Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. TBA

⚡ Events

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

