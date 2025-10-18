Tony Schiavone Predicts Major AEW Tag Team Title Change At WrestleDream

During a recent episode of the What Happened When podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone shared his predictions for this weekend’s WrestleDream pay-per-view, making a bold statement about the AEW World Tag Team Championship match. Schiavone expressed confidence that the challengers, Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita, will capture the titles, describing them as a “super tag team” that few could hope to overcome.

Schiavone praised the current champions, Brody King and Bandido, collectively known as “Brodito,” but questioned whether their reign could continue against such elite opposition. “I think Brodito, they have been very good champions, but can you get a better tag team than Okada and Takeshita? No, I don’t think you can,” Schiavone said.

He referred to Okada and Takeshita, who represent The Elite, as the most dominant duo in AEW. “I just think they are, if there’s anything like a super tag team or a super group in AEW, it’s Takeshita and Okada,” he continued. “So it’d be hard to feel that Brodito can win this match. I really don’t.”

Schiavone also mentioned that Bandido’s recent shoulder injury, sustained at Arena Mexico, could play a key role in determining the outcome. “I like Brody. Love Brody and Bandido, but Bandido, of course, hurt his shoulder recently at Arena Mexico. So I just think that we’re going to see new World Tag Team Champions. It’s my feeling,” he concluded.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship match will take place at WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18, 2025, headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page defending the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe.