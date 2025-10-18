×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Backstage Update: Jacob Fatu’s WWE Absence Explained

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 18, 2025
Backstage Update: Jacob Fatu’s WWE Absence Explained

An update has surfaced regarding Jacob Fatu’s recent absence from WWE television, and it appears his recovery period may not be as lengthy as first believed. Fatu was written off during the October 17 episode of Friday Night SmackDown following an on-screen injury angle. Early reports suggested a potential long-term absence due to a non-wrestling-related matter, but new details from PWInsider.com point to a less serious situation.

According to the outlet, the word backstage at SmackDown was that Fatu is recovering from a dental procedure. “For those who have asked, the word among talents at Smackdown last night was that Jacob Fatu was recovering from a dental procedure and was not yet cleared to wrestle,” the report stated.

PWInsider added that there is optimism about his return. “The hope is he will be back very soon,” the report continued, while noting, “We have not independently verified the dental story but numerous talents were stating that was the issue after Smackdown.”

During the October 17 broadcast, Fatu was set to face Drew McIntyre in a number one contender’s match for Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship. Earlier that night, Fatu had a backstage exchange with Rhodes, confidently promising victory. However, moments before the match, cameras showed Fatu lying injured under production equipment, bleeding from the mouth. The incident served to remove him from the storyline, with Cody Rhodes ultimately taking his place against McIntyre in the main event.

Despite the temporary setback, PWInsider noted that Fatu remains in good standing within WWE. “He is very much liked within the company and it’s felt he’s overdue for a big push,” the report concluded.

 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy