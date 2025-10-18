Backstage Update: Jacob Fatu’s WWE Absence Explained

An update has surfaced regarding Jacob Fatu’s recent absence from WWE television, and it appears his recovery period may not be as lengthy as first believed. Fatu was written off during the October 17 episode of Friday Night SmackDown following an on-screen injury angle. Early reports suggested a potential long-term absence due to a non-wrestling-related matter, but new details from PWInsider.com point to a less serious situation.

According to the outlet, the word backstage at SmackDown was that Fatu is recovering from a dental procedure. “For those who have asked, the word among talents at Smackdown last night was that Jacob Fatu was recovering from a dental procedure and was not yet cleared to wrestle,” the report stated.

PWInsider added that there is optimism about his return. “The hope is he will be back very soon,” the report continued, while noting, “We have not independently verified the dental story but numerous talents were stating that was the issue after Smackdown.”

During the October 17 broadcast, Fatu was set to face Drew McIntyre in a number one contender’s match for Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship. Earlier that night, Fatu had a backstage exchange with Rhodes, confidently promising victory. However, moments before the match, cameras showed Fatu lying injured under production equipment, bleeding from the mouth. The incident served to remove him from the storyline, with Cody Rhodes ultimately taking his place against McIntyre in the main event.

Despite the temporary setback, PWInsider noted that Fatu remains in good standing within WWE. “He is very much liked within the company and it’s felt he’s overdue for a big push,” the report concluded.