Drew McIntyre Vows Revenge After Controversial WWE Championship Match With Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre has released a raw and emotional promo following the controversial ending of his WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes on the October 17 edition of SmackDown. The bout ended in disqualification after Rhodes struck McIntyre with the championship belt, allowing him to retain the title under the champion’s advantage rule.

In a self-filmed video posted the next morning, McIntyre opened up about his frustration and inner turmoil. Speaking directly to the camera, he admitted that talking to himself helps him cope, though his emotions were clearly boiling over. “I don’t know what to do at this point. There’s time after time after time this keeps happening,” McIntyre said, reflecting on his ongoing struggles to reclaim the top prize.

He criticized Cody Rhodes for granting him a title shot only to cause his own disqualification, robbing McIntyre of what he called a fair fight. “I’m sure when I talk about it next week and right now, people are gonna blame me and say I’m whiny,” he added, anticipating the online reaction.

The Scottish Warrior then revealed just how enraged he was in the aftermath of the match. “My first reaction was, torch his bus. Make sure his family weren’t on, but torch his bus,” McIntyre confessed. He explained that Sheamus intervened, convincing him to head home instead. After arriving at 5 a.m. without sleep, McIntyre went straight to the gym to train.

“Gotta keep going. I gotta keep going. I can’t give up. I won’t give up. I’m a psychopath. I’m a psychopath because I’m in the gym right now. Doing legs after yesterday,” he said, staring into the camera.

McIntyre ended the promo with a chilling message to Cody Rhodes, vowing that his obsession with the WWE Championship would not be stopped. “I won’t stop. I don’t care how many people corporate Cody’s got behind him that title’s mine. I’m gonna get it. No matter what it takes. You can’t compete with a psychopath.”

He went on to reflect on the personal cost of his career pursuit, saying, “I’ve forsaken a family. For this industry. For that title. It’s a life I’ve chosen.” Before signing off, McIntyre warned that “next week’s going to be hell for Cody” and that his moment of destiny was only a matter of time.