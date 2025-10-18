Seth Rollins Injury Update To Be Revealed On WWE Raw

WWE has confirmed a new segment for the upcoming Monday, October 20 edition of Raw. The show will feature members of The Vision, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, making their first appearance since turning on their former leader, Seth Rollins. They will not be arriving alone, as Paul Heyman is set to join them as their new ally.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is also scheduled to appear during the segment to address the brutal attack that left Rollins sidelined. According to WWE.com, Pearce will deliver an official update on Rollins’ medical condition following the assault.

Rollins had been dealing with a shoulder injury sustained at Crown Jewel, one that reportedly requires surgery and could keep him out of action well into next year, possibly beyond WrestleMania. The recent attack by Breakker and Reed has been used to explain Rollins’ upcoming absence from television.

The October 20 episode of Raw is shaping up to be a major night, with several championship matches on the card. Becky Lynch will defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, while Dominik Mysterio puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Rusev. Additionally, World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will face AJ Styles and Dragon Lee in a high-stakes title match.

The updated lineup for WWE Raw on Monday, October 20 includes: