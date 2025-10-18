×
Sol Ruca To Defend NXT Women’s North American Title At WWE Halloween Havoc

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 18, 2025
The upcoming WWE Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event has gained another major title bout. During the October 17 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE officially announced that the NXT Women’s North American Championship will be on the line at the show, which is set for Saturday, October 25.

The match will see reigning champion Sol Ruca defend her title against Blake Monroe. The challenge was set up earlier in the SmackDown broadcast when Monroe was seen sitting ringside during Ruca’s tag match alongside Zaria against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Monroe’s distraction at ringside proved costly for Ruca, allowing Flair to lock in the Figure Eight submission to score the victory for her team.

With this addition, Halloween Havoc now features five championship contests in total. The event will be headlined by NXT Champion Ricky Saints defending his title against Trick Williams. Other title matches include Jacy Jayne facing Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Championship, The Hardy Boyz defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against DarkState, and Ethan Page battling El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day of the Dead match for the NXT North American Championship.

The updated card for WWE Halloween Havoc is as follows:

  • NXT Champion Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams

  • NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

  • NXT Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. DarkState

  • Day of the Dead Match: NXT North American Champion Ethan Page (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

  • NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca (c) vs. Blake Monroe

Halloween Havoc takes place just one week before WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1.

