Cody Rhodes And Drew McIntyre Brawl Closes WWE SmackDown

The October 17, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown took an unexpected turn when a scheduled number one contender’s match was derailed by a backstage assault. The moment was reportedly used as a storyline explanation to write Jacob Fatu off television following a legitimate injury. The segment was set to feature Fatu facing Drew McIntyre, but the contest never officially began.

As the broadcast returned from a commercial break, cameras cut backstage to reveal Jacob Fatu lying bloodied on the floor. WWE officials, including General Manager Nick Aldis, were seen rushing to his aid. Moments later, Drew McIntyre’s entrance music played, and he confidently made his way to the ring, demanding the referee declare him the winner by forfeit.

Nick Aldis soon appeared on the stage, and McIntyre addressed him directly, claiming he had nothing to do with what happened to Fatu and insisting he be granted the number one contender’s opportunity. Before Aldis could respond, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance and confronted McIntyre, stating, “you know what you did.” Rhodes then challenged McIntyre, telling him, “if you want the title that bad, come and get it.”

The confrontation quickly escalated into a brawl between the two, spilling into the ringside area. The referee called for the bell, making it an impromptu match. Rhodes hit McIntyre with a Cody Cutter, but McIntyre rolled out of the ring. When Rhodes followed with a dive through the ropes, McIntyre countered with a forearm strike and tossed Rhodes over the barricade. The chaos reached its peak when Rhodes struck McIntyre over the head with his championship belt, prompting the referee to end the match by disqualification.

Even after the bell, the fight continued. Rhodes cleared the announce table, seemingly ready to deliver a Cross Rhodes, but McIntyre raked his eyes to escape. Rhodes responded by slamming McIntyre’s head onto the table. Officials rushed to separate the two, but Rhodes broke free, climbed the turnbuckle, and launched himself onto McIntyre and the group of referees as SmackDown went off the air.