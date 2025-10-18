Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE SmackDown And Captures United States Championship

The October 17 edition of WWE SmackDown delivered a dramatic night featuring the long-awaited return of Ilja Dragunov and a major title change. The episode opened with United States Champion Sami Zayn issuing an Open Challenge. As The Miz stepped forward to accept, he was ambushed by Carmelo Hayes, leaving the door open for a shocking return. Ilja Dragunov made his entrance to a roaring crowd, stepping back into the ring after a 13-month injury hiatus to accept the challenge.

The title match began with mutual respect as Zayn and Dragunov shook hands before engaging in a hard-hitting battle. Late in the contest, Zayn looked ready to end it with the Helluva Kick, but the sudden appearance of Solo Sikoa on the entrance ramp caused him to hesitate. As Sikoa watched silently before turning away, the brief distraction allowed Dragunov to recover. Zayn attempted an Exploder Suplex, but Dragunov countered with a powerful Torpedo Bomb followed by the H-Bomb to secure the pinfall victory and capture the United States Championship.

After the match, celebrations were cut short when members of the MFT faction stormed the ring and attacked both Zayn and Dragunov. Fenix rushed out in an attempt to help but was overpowered when Talla Tonga delivered a thunderous chokeslam. Solo Sikoa then addressed the crowd, declaring, “MFT runs SmackDown,” before adding that he would reclaim everything his family had lost and make his group champions once again.

As MFT stood tall, the arena lights dimmed and Bray Wyatt appeared on the video screen, eerily asking, “Are they prepared for what’s on the other side?” When the lights returned, the Wyatt Sicks were revealed surrounding the ring. The two factions faced off in a tense stare-down before MFT retreated, leaving a chilling message that the war between the groups was only just beginning.