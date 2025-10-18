Hangman Adam Page Documentary Chronicles His Journey From Darkness To Redemption

All Elite Wrestling has unveiled a new documentary titled “The Good, The Bad and The Hangman | AEW Stories” on its official YouTube channel. The feature delves deep into the personal and professional journey of “Hangman” Adam Page, chronicling his internal battles with identity, his descent into darkness, and his path to redemption that ultimately led to his second AEW World Championship victory.

After stepping away from the ring to welcome the birth of his first child, Page made a powerful comeback in October 2021 by winning the Casino Ladder Match, earning another chance at the AEW World Championship. That opportunity culminated in one of the company’s most memorable moments at Full Gear 2021, when Page defeated his former tag team partner Kenny Omega to capture the title for the first time. Reflecting on that victory, Page said in the documentary, “Beating Kenny for the world championship… was going to end up being the highlight of my career… no matter what I achieve it is downhill from here.”

The documentary also examines the darker chapter of Page’s career, highlighting his violent transformation during his heated rivalry with Swerve Strickland. Page explained, “I have never really been a full piece of [expletive], I’ve just made some decisions that maybe weren’t the best… I fully recognized the good and the bad in everything that I was doing. Yeah, I just decided to do the bad.” His aggression later extended to his former mentor Christopher Daniels. “It pissed me off so much because I knew he was right… I did of course make another bad decision and beat the [expletive] out of him as many times as I could… I regret that,” Page admitted.

A particularly emotional segment focuses on Page’s experience in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup tournament. The documentary captures a touching conversation with Jeff Jarrett, who drew parallels between Page’s life as a young father and Owen Hart’s during his own career. Jarrett told Page, “I’ve run into so many guys through this business… nobody was like Owen… until I met you in a lot of ways. And that’s the good that you embody Owen. And so I carry a little bit of Owen and a little bit of Hang with me everywhere I go.”

The film concludes with Page’s redemption at All In, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship. Following the emotional victory, Page addressed the crowd, saying, “When I lost this over three years ago, I thought that was it for me. I thought I would never see this again… and you guys, you took me somewhere even better. So thank you. Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t.” Looking back on his journey, Page reflected, “I feel fulfilled… this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”