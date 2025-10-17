×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Potential SPOILER On WWE Star’s Return On Tonight’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 17, 2025
Potential SPOILER On WWE Star’s Return On Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set for an eventful night in San Jose, California, as reports suggest a major championship defense and a long-awaited return are on the card. According to Bodyslam.net, United States Champion Sami Zayn will once again issue an open challenge during tonight’s broadcast from the SAP Center.

The potential surprise challenger has fans buzzing. The report notes that former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov could be the one to answer Zayn’s challenge, though nothing has been confirmed. Dragunov has been sidelined since September 2024 after suffering a torn ACL, and a return tonight would mark his first appearance in over a year.

During his NXT run, Dragunov became known for his intensity and resilience, earning the nickname “The Mad Dragon.” His comeback against a champion like Zayn could instantly reignite his career and electrify the SmackDown crowd.

Elsewhere on the show, the ongoing feud between Carmelo Hayes and The Miz will continue to unfold. Their recent exchanges have escalated both verbally and physically, with tensions expected to spill over again tonight.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

October 17, 2025 at

San Jose, California, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy