Potential SPOILER On WWE Star’s Return On Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set for an eventful night in San Jose, California, as reports suggest a major championship defense and a long-awaited return are on the card. According to Bodyslam.net, United States Champion Sami Zayn will once again issue an open challenge during tonight’s broadcast from the SAP Center.

The potential surprise challenger has fans buzzing. The report notes that former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov could be the one to answer Zayn’s challenge, though nothing has been confirmed. Dragunov has been sidelined since September 2024 after suffering a torn ACL, and a return tonight would mark his first appearance in over a year.

During his NXT run, Dragunov became known for his intensity and resilience, earning the nickname “The Mad Dragon.” His comeback against a champion like Zayn could instantly reignite his career and electrify the SmackDown crowd.

Elsewhere on the show, the ongoing feud between Carmelo Hayes and The Miz will continue to unfold. Their recent exchanges have escalated both verbally and physically, with tensions expected to spill over again tonight.

