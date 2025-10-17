Matt Hardy Drops Hint About Future With TNA

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champion addressed growing speculation about his and Jeff Hardy’s futures with the company. Reports have suggested that both brothers’ contracts are due to expire later this fall, but Matt’s comments hinted that their status might already be settled.

When co-host Jon Alba mentioned that The Hardy Boyz were among several TNA stars nearing the end of their deals, Hardy gave a short but intriguing response. “We may have re-signed already, who knows,” he said, keeping fans guessing about whether a new agreement has quietly been made.

Hardy also reflected on his long-term aspirations in wrestling, explaining that his ultimate goal is to remain in the industry long enough to witness his sons follow in his footsteps. “I just want to make it. All I got to do is, you know, stick it out a few more years. Soon, as soon as my boys get on, if I’m just going to be their corner, man, I’m going to be there.”

