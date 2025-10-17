Andrade El Idolo’s AEW Return Reportedly Silenced Due To WWE Legal Dispute

The situation surrounding Andrade El Idolo’s AEW status has become even more complex following new developments involving a reported non-compete dispute with WWE. Despite his unexpected return to AEW television on October 1, the company has made no mention of his comeback or the storyline that was set in motion that night.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the silence is intentional. Commentary teams have reportedly been directed not to reference Andrade or any angle related to him. “We were told the announcers were instructed not to mention his name or bring up the angle,” Meltzer wrote. This would explain why AEW has offered no explanation or follow-up to Andrade’s brief return and his apparent alliance with Kenny Omega and the Don Callis Family.

The confusion reportedly stems from Andrade’s WWE departure. Both he and others within AEW believed he was immediately free to wrestle elsewhere. However, WWE later informed him that he remains bound by a non-compete clause, which may last up to a year under new TKO contract terms for talent dismissed “for cause.” This revelation has left Andrade in professional limbo, unable to appear for AEW or other major promotions without risking legal consequences.

The issue has already affected other bookings. Andrade was recently pulled from a planned match against LA Park at Mucha Lucha Atlanta on October 25. Meanwhile, an advertised appearance for WWC in Puerto Rico remains uncertain as promotions await clarification of his contractual status.

Andrade has not publicly addressed the reports, leaving his wrestling future and AEW involvement unclear.

