WWE Cancels Major Planned Angle For Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE reportedly had major creative plans lined up for Austin Theory before World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suffered his recent shoulder injury. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, internal discussions suggested that Theory was set to join The Vision faction, with the storyline unfolding at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The plan would have seen Theory appear at the November 1 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, marking his formal introduction to The Vision. The report noted, “There was at least talk that the introduction of Austin Theory to The Vision would come on that show to lead to him joining the group.” That same night, CM Punk was scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship after earning the opportunity in a number one contender’s match on Raw.

Theory’s involvement was also tied to longer-term plans for WarGames. Dave Meltzer reported that Theory joining The Vision was designed to build toward a major team-based match at the annual event. “Theory’s involvement would have in some form led to Reigns and Punk coming together on the same unit against The Vision in WarGames, since Reigns was beaten at Crown Jewel by Reed, with help from Breakker,” Meltzer wrote. However, Reigns’ post-match comments about wanting to handle matters alone suggested possible creative complications with that direction.

Rollins’ injury has now thrown these plans into uncertainty, with WWE needing to address the future of the World Heavyweight Championship, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the WarGames storyline.

At present, The Vision has turned its back on Seth Rollins, moving forward under the leadership of Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, Austin Theory’s anticipated return to television remains on hold as creative reworks its direction.

