WWE Believes Chris Jericho Will Finish His Career Back In The Company

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 17, 2025
With Chris Jericho’s AEW contract reportedly set to expire at the end of this year, rumors of a WWE return are heating up. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a growing belief within WWE that Jericho will be heading back to the company for one final run that culminates with a Hall of Fame induction.

Jericho’s recent actions have only added to the speculation. He recently announced the next edition of his “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise, scheduled for November 2026, and notably, no AEW talent are listed among the initial lineup. While AEW names have been added to past cruises after the initial announcement, their absence this time has caught the attention of fans. Jericho also sparked discussion online after posting a clip from his memorable 2012 WWE return on social media.

During WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Perth, Australia, fans loudly sang Jericho’s “Judas” theme song, showing clear enthusiasm for his potential comeback. However, insiders within WWE reportedly downplayed the moment, suggesting it would not alter creative plans.

“From those in WWE, they said the Perth crowd made no difference and that they are of the impression it won’t change creative plans and the idea is that Jericho is coming for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction,” the report noted.

At this time, Jericho’s cruise also does not list any WWE names, and it remains unclear whether the company would allow its talent to appear, even if Jericho were officially back under contract.

⚡ Explore WNS


