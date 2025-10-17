×
WWE Hires New Creative Lead To Oversee AI Storytelling Transition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 17, 2025
WWE Hires New Creative Lead To Oversee AI Storytelling Transition

WWE has made a major move toward the future by hiring a new creative leader to help guide its shift into artificial intelligence-driven storytelling and production.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company recently appointed Cyrus Kowsari as its Senior Director of Creative Strategy. Kowsari joined WWE in September after holding key positions at ONE Championship, the Asia-based MMA organization, and previously at Buzzfeed.

Meltzer noted that WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque introduced Kowsari to the creative team as the person who will “lead WWE’s transition into AI-based storytelling and integrate AI into creative services like video and graphics.” Levesque reportedly told staff that AI’s role in wrestling creativity is “an inevitable shift” as the industry evolves.

Kowsari will also serve as a liaison to the White House, as Levesque expands his political involvement through his position on the re-established President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

WWE has already begun testing AI technology internally. Meltzer reported that the company previously experimented with Writer Inc, an AI-based writing platform. However, the results were underwhelming.

“(The platform) pitched a storyline where Bobby Lashley, who I guess AI thought was still with the company, could come back as a wrestler who was obsessed with Japanese culture and history,” Meltzer wrote. “But the feeling is once bugs are worked out that AI will begin to have major impact on storyline direction.”

He added that another wrestling promotion had also attempted to use AI creatively but encountered similar issues, as the software struggled to understand the nuances of professional wrestling storytelling.


#wwe #ai

