WWE Expands Holiday Schedule With 17 New Live Events Announced

WWE has revealed 17 new live event dates spanning from early December through January 2026.
The newly announced schedule includes three episodes of Raw, four episodes of SmackDown, and ten non-televised live events as part of WWE’s annual Holiday Tour, which traditionally runs through the Christmas season.
Below is the full updated lineup of shows:
Friday, December 5: SmackDown – Moody Center, Austin, Texas
Friday, December 12: SmackDown – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania
Monday, December 15: Raw – GIANT Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Friday, December 19: SmackDown – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Friday, December 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland
Saturday, December 27: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida
Saturday, December 27: WWE Live Holiday Tour – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sunday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida
Sunday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, New York
Monday, December 29: Raw – Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
Tuesday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Florida
Tuesday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Thursday, January 1, 2026: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Upstate Medical Arena, Syracuse, New York
Friday, January 2, 2026: SmackDown – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
Saturday, January 3, 2026: WWE Live Holiday Tour – DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts
Sunday, January 4, 2026: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut
Monday, January 5, 2026: Raw – KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
Tickets for all events go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access the pre-sale beginning Wednesday using the code “WWETIX.”
It is worth noting that both Raw and SmackDown will not air live episodes on December 22 and December 26 due to the Christmas holidays, with both shows expected to be pre-taped. Additionally, WWE will not be holding its traditional post-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden this year.
