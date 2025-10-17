×
WWE Expands Holiday Schedule With 17 New Live Events Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 17, 2025
WWE Expands Holiday Schedule With 17 New Live Events Announced

WWE has revealed 17 new live event dates spanning from early December through January 2026.

The newly announced schedule includes three episodes of Raw, four episodes of SmackDown, and ten non-televised live events as part of WWE’s annual Holiday Tour, which traditionally runs through the Christmas season.

Below is the full updated lineup of shows:

Friday, December 5: SmackDown – Moody Center, Austin, Texas

Friday, December 12: SmackDown – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

Monday, December 15: Raw – GIANT Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Friday, December 19: SmackDown – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Friday, December 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday, December 27: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida

Saturday, December 27: WWE Live Holiday Tour – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sunday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, New York

Monday, December 29: Raw – Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

Tuesday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Florida

Tuesday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Thursday, January 1, 2026: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Upstate Medical Arena, Syracuse, New York

Friday, January 2, 2026: SmackDown – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Saturday, January 3, 2026: WWE Live Holiday Tour – DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts

Sunday, January 4, 2026: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Monday, January 5, 2026: Raw – KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

Tickets for all events go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access the pre-sale beginning Wednesday using the code “WWETIX.”

It is worth noting that both Raw and SmackDown will not air live episodes on December 22 and December 26 due to the Christmas holidays, with both shows expected to be pre-taped. Additionally, WWE will not be holding its traditional post-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden this year.

