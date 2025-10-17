WWE Expands Holiday Schedule With 17 New Live Events Announced

WWE has revealed 17 new live event dates spanning from early December through January 2026.

The newly announced schedule includes three episodes of Raw, four episodes of SmackDown, and ten non-televised live events as part of WWE’s annual Holiday Tour, which traditionally runs through the Christmas season.

Below is the full updated lineup of shows:

Friday, December 5: SmackDown – Moody Center, Austin, Texas



Friday, December 12: SmackDown – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania



Monday, December 15: Raw – GIANT Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania



Friday, December 19: SmackDown – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan



Friday, December 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland



Saturday, December 27: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida



Saturday, December 27: WWE Live Holiday Tour – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



Sunday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida



Sunday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, New York



Monday, December 29: Raw – Kia Center, Orlando, Florida



Tuesday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Florida



Tuesday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan



Thursday, January 1, 2026: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Upstate Medical Arena, Syracuse, New York



Friday, January 2, 2026: SmackDown – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York



Saturday, January 3, 2026: WWE Live Holiday Tour – DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts



Sunday, January 4, 2026: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut



Monday, January 5, 2026: Raw – KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

Tickets for all events go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access the pre-sale beginning Wednesday using the code “WWETIX.”

It is worth noting that both Raw and SmackDown will not air live episodes on December 22 and December 26 due to the Christmas holidays, with both shows expected to be pre-taped. Additionally, WWE will not be holding its traditional post-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden this year.