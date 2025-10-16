Peter Rosenberg Says Edge Should Be John Cena’s Final Opponent

John Cena’s farewell run is nearing its end, and fans are already wondering who will share the ring with him for his final match. While WWE has not confirmed anything yet, the biggest names being talked about are Edge and The Rock.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Peter Rosenberg shared his thoughts on who should face Cena in his last match, explaining that Edge is the most fitting choice. He believes the Rated-R Superstar defined Cena’s prime years as WWE’s top babyface champion and was his greatest rival.

“Edge is the guy. I mean, again, I don’t know exactly what his deal is. I know there’s been some speculation that it could be up, maybe.

Yeah, of the ones that could happen, of the ones that are remotely possible, Edge would be the one. Listen, it’s Edge or Randy for John’s top opponent of all time. Sure, I know people can say Rock, and there’s Punk, and there’s good reason to say them both, but to me, peak John Cena , true champ babyface Cena, Super Cena , Edge was the foil, and Edge was such a great foil.

So to me, of the ones that are out there, that exist, even more than Batista, it should be Edge. But again, we just have no idea.”

Rosenberg added that while names like The Rock, Randy Orton, or Batista make sense, none of them captured the magic of Cena’s battles with Edge. However, he also left the door open for another possible ending, suggesting that a rematch with The Rock would be the perfect way to close Cena’s legendary story.

“I mean, listen, I absolutely adore the man, and he’s doing an incredible job. I was not satisfied with that moment. There’s only one way to clean that moment up. That moment can only be cleaned up with The Rock. That’s the only way you can make sense of it all , if Rocky and John go one more time. Otherwise, I just don’t see what we’re going to do, because I agree with you.”