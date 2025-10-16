×
Vince McMahon Reaches Court Deal In Reckless Driving Case

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 16, 2025
Vince McMahon has scored a rare win in court after a string of high-profile setbacks in recent years.

The former WWE Chairman reached an agreement in his reckless driving case that could see the charges dropped within a year. The deal follows an accident earlier this year involving McMahon’s Bentley and another driver in Stamford, Connecticut.

According to TMZ, a judge approved McMahon’s participation in an accelerated pretrial rehabilitation program. If he stays out of trouble, donates $1,000 to charity, and complies with all traffic laws, the case will be dismissed by October 2026.

McMahon appeared in court wearing a navy suit and white shirt but did not speak. His attorney, Mark Sherman, told TMZ after the hearing, “It was good news. Not every car accident is a crime and the judge agreed he deserved this dismissal and we’re grateful for that.”

The July crash involved a woman named Barbara Doran, who claimed McMahon was driving between 80 and 90 mph when he rear-ended her car. An unmarked state trooper had reportedly been following McMahon for speeding when the collision occurred. The impact was so severe that it tore off the front wheels of McMahon’s vehicle, though Doran and her dog avoided serious injuries.

