Chris Bey Reaches Major Milestone In Broken Neck Recovery

TNA star Chris Bey continues to defy expectations as he celebrates a major milestone in his recovery from a broken neck.

Nearly a year after suffering the devastating injury during a TNA TV taping in October 2024, Bey has officially been discharged from physical therapy and is now living independently. Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, the 29-year-old shared how far he has come since the accident that once left doctors unsure if he would walk again.

“I’m completely independent where I can dress myself, I can feed myself,” Bey said. “One of the things that I struggled with last was my grip strength as far as opening things. I couldn’t really open bottles and stuff. And I still have trouble depending on the type of bottle, opening things. But I can drive myself now. I can pretty much do everything that I need to do, you know, on the day-to-day basis.”

While Bey has yet to return to the ring, his focus is on continuing to heal and enjoy life. However, he remains hopeful for one more match down the road.

“I truly look at it like, I’m going to let time tell me. And I’m going to let my body tell me,” Bey said. “I think when I think about wrestling, it’s not so much about going back to wrestling and getting back in wrestling as much as it is at least finishing my story my way, whether that means one more match or one more program, whatever it is.”

For now, Bey is looking toward the future, both personally and professionally. He’s expressed interest in exploring other opportunities within TNA, such as producing or commentary, noting that part of his recovery has even involved relearning how to speak.

Bey was honored at Bound For Glory in Lowell, Massachusetts last weekend, where TNA President Carlos Silva presented him with the TNA All Star Award. A three-time TNA Tag Team Champion, Bey was one of the company’s brightest rising stars before his injury , and his story of resilience continues to inspire fans everywhere.

