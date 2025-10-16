WWE Confident WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia Will Be A Global Success

WWE is not worried about any logistical challenges that come with hosting WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, it was announced that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh in 2027, marking the first time the event will be held outside the United States or Canada. While the location means an earlier start time and longer travel for most fans, WWE President Nick Khan believes viewership will remain strong.

Speaking at Joy Forum 2025 in Saudi Arabia, Khan said, “It was a natural next step for us. You can’t simply pipe American product out globally and hope to be a global product. You actually have to have boots on the ground.” He noted that half of WWE’s Premium Live Events now take place outside the U.S.

Khan praised WWE’s ongoing partnership with Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi government, confirming that the 2026 Royal Rumble will also be held there before WrestleMania 43. “We think people will come to the Kingdom to see our show, and we’re going to put on a spectacle,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly paying a substantial fee for hosting rights, continuing its lucrative and controversial partnership with WWE that began in 2018. Khan revealed that the decision came together quickly after Alalshikh expressed interest, adding, “We worked out the deal in short order and had the good fortune of announcing it the day before Canelo vs. Crawford in Las Vegas.”

Officials in Saudi Arabia have reportedly wanted to host WrestleMania for the past seven years.