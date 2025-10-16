×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Confident WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia Will Be A Global Success

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 16, 2025
WWE Confident WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia Will Be A Global Success

WWE is not worried about any logistical challenges that come with hosting WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, it was announced that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh in 2027, marking the first time the event will be held outside the United States or Canada. While the location means an earlier start time and longer travel for most fans, WWE President Nick Khan believes viewership will remain strong.

Speaking at Joy Forum 2025 in Saudi Arabia, Khan said, “It was a natural next step for us. You can’t simply pipe American product out globally and hope to be a global product. You actually have to have boots on the ground.” He noted that half of WWE’s Premium Live Events now take place outside the U.S.

Khan praised WWE’s ongoing partnership with Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi government, confirming that the 2026 Royal Rumble will also be held there before WrestleMania 43. “We think people will come to the Kingdom to see our show, and we’re going to put on a spectacle,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly paying a substantial fee for hosting rights, continuing its lucrative and controversial partnership with WWE that began in 2018. Khan revealed that the decision came together quickly after Alalshikh expressed interest, adding, “We worked out the deal in short order and had the good fortune of announcing it the day before Canelo vs. Crawford in Las Vegas.”

Officials in Saudi Arabia have reportedly wanted to host WrestleMania for the past seven years.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy