Kairi Sane Earns Strong Backstage Praise For Recent WWE Performances

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 16, 2025
Kairi Sane Earns Strong Backstage Praise For Recent WWE Performances

Despite the chaos in her on-screen partnership with Asuka, Kairi Sane is said to be earning major respect behind the scenes in WWE. A new report indicates that officials have been especially impressed by Sane’s recent performances, both in the ring and during backstage segments.

TC from WrestleVotes Radio revealed that Sane’s work has received “high praise following her match with Rhea Ripley on RAW this past Monday and from her recent backstage segments with Asuka.”

The positive reaction comes after the RAW episode following Crown Jewel 2025, where Sane went one-on-one with Ripley. Before the match, Asuka slapped Sane during a tense backstage exchange, setting the stage for a heated encounter. During the bout, Sane surprised fans by bringing back her original WWE entrance theme, “The Next Voyage” by CFO$, before ultimately falling to Ripley’s Riptide.

After the bell, the tension escalated further when Ripley attempted to send Asuka through the announce table. Sane tried to step in with a kendo stick, but Ripley overpowered her and hit a brutal DDT through the table instead.

When asked about Asuka’s standing backstage, TC added, “Asuka is a known commodity. She’s knocked everything they’ve ever given her out of the park.”

