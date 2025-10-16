WWE Legend Reveals Reason Behind BJ Ray’s Release

WWE has released several developmental talents, and among them was BJ Ray. The latest round of cuts primarily impacted NXT and Evolve wrestlers, with familiar names such as Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, and Lance Anoa’i also parting ways with the company.

Speaking on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T weighed in on the situation, sharing his thoughts on the departures. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer specifically discussed BJ Ray, praising his charisma but suggesting that his attitude beyond the ring may have been a factor in his release.

“A guy like BJ Ray, he had the looks, he had the swag, the charisma. But everything else, he definitely was lacking in. The same way BJ Ray was on television, he was that way off television. You can’t be that way,” Booker said.

Booker also reflected on the release of Wes Lee, who had been part of WWE for five years. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion expressed surprise that someone as skilled as Lee was let go, though he acknowledged the nature of NXT as a developmental system.

“Wes Lee is a guy that’s highly, highly talented. Wes Lee is a guy that I would have thought would have been safe. But I think also about what this thing is all about, NXT, being a developmental system. Wes Lee’s been there for, what, five years. When you’ve been in the developmental system five years and you’re not looked upon as being someone that’s gonna make it on the main roster, you could be one of the guys that’s gonna get cut,” he explained.

Booker further praised Lee’s in-ring ability, calling him one of the standout performers in NXT history.

“I really feel like this guy, his talent was extraordinary, one of the best North American Champions in NXT, if not the best. A guy who could go out there and fight, and then he could fly and do all of that stuff too.”

