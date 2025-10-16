×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW’s Training Facility Plans Revealed And Scrapped

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 16, 2025
AEW’s Training Facility Plans Revealed And Scrapped

AEW reportedly came close to launching a full-scale training facility that would have formalized its developmental system, according to a new report from Fightful Select. While AEW talent currently has access to a smaller building with a ring for practice, the company had explored a much more structured and professional setup earlier in 2025, designed to be led by several respected veterans.

At one point, serious discussions were held about establishing the training center in Asheville, North Carolina. The location was chosen strategically to accommodate a group of experienced trainers who could shape the next generation of AEW stars. Names reportedly linked to leading the project included Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Beth Phoenix, and Adam Copeland, who together would have formed a coaching team with decades of collective experience across major wrestling promotions.

Plans had apparently progressed far enough to begin influencing individual career decisions. The report noted that Sting’s son, Steven Borden, had been set to travel to Asheville for training, as he was expected to take part in the early stages of the proposed program.

However, despite the advanced talks and high-profile figures involved, AEW’s plans for the Asheville training facility were ultimately dropped. Internal sources indicated that the primary reason behind the decision came down to the significant cost associated with establishing and maintaining the center.

The idea of a dedicated developmental system has circulated within AEW for quite some time. Prior to the Asheville proposal, Fightful had also reported on discussions for Ace Steel to lead a similar project before his eventual departure from the company.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).


⚡ Related Article Tags

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy