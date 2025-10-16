AEW’s Training Facility Plans Revealed And Scrapped

AEW reportedly came close to launching a full-scale training facility that would have formalized its developmental system, according to a new report from Fightful Select. While AEW talent currently has access to a smaller building with a ring for practice, the company had explored a much more structured and professional setup earlier in 2025, designed to be led by several respected veterans.

At one point, serious discussions were held about establishing the training center in Asheville, North Carolina. The location was chosen strategically to accommodate a group of experienced trainers who could shape the next generation of AEW stars. Names reportedly linked to leading the project included Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Beth Phoenix, and Adam Copeland, who together would have formed a coaching team with decades of collective experience across major wrestling promotions.

Plans had apparently progressed far enough to begin influencing individual career decisions. The report noted that Sting’s son, Steven Borden, had been set to travel to Asheville for training, as he was expected to take part in the early stages of the proposed program.

However, despite the advanced talks and high-profile figures involved, AEW’s plans for the Asheville training facility were ultimately dropped. Internal sources indicated that the primary reason behind the decision came down to the significant cost associated with establishing and maintaining the center.

The idea of a dedicated developmental system has circulated within AEW for quite some time. Prior to the Asheville proposal, Fightful had also reported on discussions for Ace Steel to lead a similar project before his eventual departure from the company.

