Drako Knox Speaks Out After WWE Release, Blames Creative For Holding Him Back

Another WWE developmental prospect has spoken out following his release, taking aim directly at the company’s creative team. Drako Knox, who had been part of WWE’s LFG, NXT, ID, and EVOLVE programs, shared his frustration online after learning his time with the company was over.

Knox responded to Booker T’s recent remarks about developmental talents having roughly two to two and a half years to make an impression before being cut. While Knox agreed with the timeframe, he suggested that hard work and consistency often mean little if creative has no plans for you.

“I’ve never gotten bad feedback. I always gave my all, made an impression no matter what I was asked to do. Ask anybody, I have recommendations. But the timeline part checks out. If creative doesn’t see anything for you no matter how good you are then you got 2 1/2 years max.”

But the timeline part checks out. If creative doesn't see anything for you no matter how good you are then you got 2 1/2 years max.

