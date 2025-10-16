What’s Holding Andrade Back From AEW TV?

Andrade’s AEW absence has left fans curious, but new details have emerged explaining why the former WWE star has yet to reappear since his comeback.

Andrade made his AEW return on the October 1 edition of Dynamite, less than a month after being released by WWE. During that episode, he shockingly aligned himself with the Don Callis Family and began a feud with Kenny Omega. However, after that initial angle, there has been no further follow-up on television, prompting speculation about his status.

According to Bryan Alvarez, “Regarding Andrade, all I know is that he’s not injured, and something is holding him up regarding his non-compete with WWE.” The exact issue remains unclear at this time.

Typically, WWE main roster releases come with a 90-day non-compete clause. PWInsider reported that Andrade’s release stemmed from multiple wellness policy violations, with WWE opting to terminate his contract outright rather than pay him throughout a non-compete period.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his AEW return, Andrade has kept active elsewhere. He captured The Crash Heavyweight Championship in Mexico on October 3 and is set to wrestle for WWC in Puerto Rico this weekend, coinciding with AEW WrestleDream.

A scheduled match against LA Park for Mucha Lucha Atlanta on October 26 in Norcross, Georgia, has since been removed from promotion.

Andrade’s latest run marks a unique milestone, as he becomes the first wrestler to move from WWE to AEW, back to WWE, and then return to AEW once more.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).