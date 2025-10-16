×
New WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Crowned On Succession Special

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 16, 2025
Kendal Grey has captured her first championship gold in WWE.

During Wednesday’s special Succession edition of Evolve on Tubi, Grey defeated the inaugural Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong to claim the title, ending Armstrong’s 151-day reign. The finish came when Grey countered Armstrong’s rope run with a powerful powerslam to score the decisive pinfall.

This marks Grey’s first WWE championship of any kind. The match was taped back on September 23, with both competitors remaining active since then. The 24-year-old Grey has notably challenged for the WWE Women’s Speed Title and the NXT Women’s North American Title at recent NXT live events.

Armstrong, 31, had held the gold since late April after winning a four-way match that also featured Grey. She went on to defend the title four times before falling short in her latest encounter.

Grey, who debuted under the WWE banner in March 2024, has made appearances on NXT television, as well as on TNA Impact and the now-retired NXT Level Up program.

