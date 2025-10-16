×
Update On Taz’s Shoulder Replacement Surgery Recovery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 16, 2025
An update on Taz’s condition was shared during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Lead commentator Excalibur confirmed that the “Human Suplex Machine” has successfully undergone total shoulder replacement surgery.

Earlier this month, on October 8, the former ECW and WWE star revealed via social media that he would soon be having surgery and stepping away from the commentary desk for a while. Although the procedure has now been completed, no timeline has been provided for his return to AEW television.

Back in May 2024, Taz disclosed that doctors advised him to replace both knees and shoulders, but he initially chose to explore regenerative treatments instead. He later underwent knee replacement surgery in October 2024, which sidelined him until late December. The strain on his newly repaired knee also led him to miss events involving heavy travel, such as AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and the pre-show Dynamite in London.

Taz has been candid about the cause of his injuries, explaining that they stemmed from years of pushing himself too hard in the gym rather than from in-ring wear and tear.

