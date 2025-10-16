×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Stevie Turner Appears At WWE Evolve Event Following Her Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 16, 2025
Stevie Turner Appears At WWE Evolve Event Following Her Release

Former WWE star Stevie Turner made a surprising appearance at the recent WWE Evolve Succession event despite parting ways with the company earlier this month. Turner was featured in a backstage segment where she was shown on the phone discussing AAA before crossing paths with actor and comedian Big Jahh, in what appeared to be part of a larger Tubi crossover promotion.

Turner was among the group of talent released by WWE in October 2025. Following her departure, she expressed enthusiasm about returning to in-ring competition, noting that she had been sidelined for most of the year. In a statement shared after her release, Turner thanked WWE for the opportunity and said she had no regrets from her four-year run with the company.

The WWE Evolve Succession event also featured a major milestone for the developmental brand, as Kendal Grey captured the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship from Kali Armstrong. The victory marked the first title change in the championship’s brief history.

Turner’s unexpected involvement at the show has sparked speculation about her future plans. Whether this signals a one-off cameo or the beginning of something new remains to be seen.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy