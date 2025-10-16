Stevie Turner Appears At WWE Evolve Event Following Her Release

Former WWE star Stevie Turner made a surprising appearance at the recent WWE Evolve Succession event despite parting ways with the company earlier this month. Turner was featured in a backstage segment where she was shown on the phone discussing AAA before crossing paths with actor and comedian Big Jahh, in what appeared to be part of a larger Tubi crossover promotion.

Turner was among the group of talent released by WWE in October 2025. Following her departure, she expressed enthusiasm about returning to in-ring competition, noting that she had been sidelined for most of the year. In a statement shared after her release, Turner thanked WWE for the opportunity and said she had no regrets from her four-year run with the company.

The WWE Evolve Succession event also featured a major milestone for the developmental brand, as Kendal Grey captured the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship from Kali Armstrong. The victory marked the first title change in the championship’s brief history.

Turner’s unexpected involvement at the show has sparked speculation about her future plans. Whether this signals a one-off cameo or the beginning of something new remains to be seen.

