Alexa Bliss Reflects On Unexpected Tag Team With Charlotte Flair

During a recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Alexa Bliss opened up about her surprising partnership with Charlotte Flair and the creative process behind forming their tag team.

Bliss revealed that the idea came together quite unexpectedly during a conversation with WWE’s creative team. “It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very kind of randomly, we were talking to creative, and I kind of like threw it out there. I was like, well, what about, they gave me like a list of names of people who were kind of like in this little bubble of needing storyline, and I was like, ‘well, what about Charlotte?’” Bliss explained.

She went on to say that the pairing made sense given their history together. “We have this long past. They said Charlotte’s name and I was like, yeah, we have a long past I think it would be a fun dynamic to see what do these two people who don’t normally interact get along with other people or have success with other people look like getting stuck together and that’s been super fun.”

The new champions have embraced their odd-couple chemistry, bringing humor and spontaneity to their performances. “We’ve been having fun with it, at our entrances that are little pushing, pulling all the stuff that’s just us improv-ing and just having fun with it. It’s been a lot of fun. I was right. We would be successful because now we’re tag team champions and it’s been great,” Bliss said proudly.

She also highlighted how teaming up with Flair has allowed both stars to showcase new sides of their personalities. “We get to see a different side of me, a different side of Charlotte, which, I think is so fun and (to) see her kind of open up and have fun as a character. Because we saw before just a character that was mainly going for a singles title and then my character was never really one after joining Bray, was never really focused on any titles. So it’s fun to see the mesh of the two come together as this kind of odd couple and, you know, allies of convenience. It’s been a lot of fun and I think that’s what kind of resonates with the audiences that we’re naturally having fun, and I think it allows the audience to have fun with us.”