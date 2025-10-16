Mick Foley Sends Emotional Plea To President Trump To “Stop The Madness”

In a heartfelt video message shared on his official YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made a personal plea to United States President Donald Trump, urging him to take action to calm tensions across the country. Speaking candidly and unscripted, Foley addressed Trump directly, noting their shared induction into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2013 and their brief encounter at the ceremony.

“Hello, Mr. President. My name is Mick Foley. We’ve only met once. We are both members of the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2013. We had a very short conversation where you told me it was an excellent speech. Your two sons were next to you, two of three, and I said, ‘Thank you, Mr. Trump.’ But since then, I’ve become a fairly constant critic. And I think I’ve had good reason to do that. However, I believe that if I’m going to have any credibility as a critic, I have to be willing to give credit where it’s due, and you are due a lot of credit. I believe I’m going to be excoriated by people from the left and the right alike, but I have to take the chance.”

Foley made it clear that his message was not intended as satire or political theatre, but as an emotional appeal to the President’s humanity. He praised Trump’s efforts toward a Gaza ceasefire and called for continued steps toward peace, urging him to act with compassion and restraint.

“Now, I want to make it a point, this is not a joke. I’m not out here to sling one-liners at you or call you names. I’m here to appeal to you as a human being, because only you can stop the madness that’s going on in our country. I believe you are due a lot of credit when it comes to the Gaza ceasefire and peace plan. You deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. It’s yours, if you can stop the madness in this country. You will not be given the Nobel Peace Prize if you are seen as inciting tension or terror, or if you are seen zip-tying children and senior citizens, abducting day laborers just looking to do an honest day’s work. I don’t want to use the word terror, but if people are terrified across wide swaths of the United States, in my opinion, that’s terrorism.”

The WWE legend went on to warn of the consequences of further division, suggesting that history’s judgment would depend on how the President handled the nation’s growing unrest.

“Now, Mr. President, we’re at a crossroads where it seems one of two things can happen in the future of our country. It appears to me as if you’re trying to consolidate power, perhaps turn our country into something of an autocracy. And if that happens, then you get to rewrite history, and you get to be the hero. But if that does not happen, in my opinion, as someone who’s worked in 50 states, 37 countries, and been around the world a bunch of times, including two million miles in an automobile, history will not treat you kindly. But you, and you alone, have the ability to diffuse the tension, to stop the madness, to halt the terror. You, Mr. President, and you alone, have the ability to bring peace to America. The buck stops with you.”

Foley concluded by explaining that his message was completely unscripted, filmed in an Airbnb in Nashville without notes or assistance, and came from a genuine place of concern for the country’s future.

“I want to make it clear that this is something I’m doing on my own. I’m in a rented Airbnb in Nashville. There are no notes in front of me, no teleprompter. This is just me looking at the camera, speaking from my heart to you, a fellow human being, a fellow 2013 WWE Hall of Fame member. You, and you alone, Mr. President, have the power to stop the madness. Thank you for watching, Mr. President. Thank you for listening. And thank you to whoever brought this video to your attention, because I know you’re a very busy man. I don’t believe it’s going to make a difference, but I would love it if you would prove me wrong.”