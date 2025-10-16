AEW WrestleDream Card Expands After Explosive Dynamite

AEW’s road to WrestleDream heated up on the October 15 edition of AEW Dynamite, as new matches were confirmed for both the pay-per-view and its “Tailgate Pregame Show.”

The Hurt Syndicate clashed with Gates of Agony in a heated tag team showdown. Lashley and Liona neutralized each other with a double clothesline on the outside, leaving Shelton Benjamin and Kaun to finish it in the ring. Ricochet ran down and went after MVP, causing his cane to fly into the ring. As the referee dealt with the distraction, Ricochet drilled Benjamin with a clothesline. Kaun seized the opening and scored the pin for the win. MVP got payback moments later, blasting Ricochet with his cane on the floor.

Later, The Death Riders faced Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly locked Daniel Garcia in a guillotine choke that seemingly ended the match, but the referee missed Garcia’s tap-out due to interference from Marina Shafir. Thinking he had won, O’Reilly let go of the hold, only for chaos to break out as Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC hit ringside. O’Reilly struck PAC with a running knee, but Castagnoli responded with a thunderous uppercut before tossing O’Reilly back into the ring. Garcia capitalized and pinned O’Reilly for the tainted victory.

Before Dynamite went off the air, AEW confirmed that The Hurt Syndicate will meet The Demand at WrestleDream. The Tailgate Pregame lineup will include FTR vs Jet Speed, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, Eddie Kingston and Hook teaming up in action, plus Tomohiro Ishii, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Daniel Garcia.

AEW WrestleDream Card – October 18, 2025 | Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, Missouri

“I Quit” Match: Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs “Timeless” Toni Storm

Tag Team Match for $500,000: Jurassic Express (“Jungle” Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Mark Briscoe

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) vs The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita)

Singles Match: Jamie Hayter vs Thekla

Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs The Demand (Ricochet & Gates of Agony)

Tailgate Pregame Show Card: