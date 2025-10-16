×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW WrestleDream Card Expands After Explosive Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 16, 2025
AEW WrestleDream Card Expands After Explosive Dynamite

AEW’s road to WrestleDream heated up on the October 15 edition of AEW Dynamite, as new matches were confirmed for both the pay-per-view and its “Tailgate Pregame Show.”

The Hurt Syndicate clashed with Gates of Agony in a heated tag team showdown. Lashley and Liona neutralized each other with a double clothesline on the outside, leaving Shelton Benjamin and Kaun to finish it in the ring. Ricochet ran down and went after MVP, causing his cane to fly into the ring. As the referee dealt with the distraction, Ricochet drilled Benjamin with a clothesline. Kaun seized the opening and scored the pin for the win. MVP got payback moments later, blasting Ricochet with his cane on the floor.

Later, The Death Riders faced Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly locked Daniel Garcia in a guillotine choke that seemingly ended the match, but the referee missed Garcia’s tap-out due to interference from Marina Shafir. Thinking he had won, O’Reilly let go of the hold, only for chaos to break out as Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC hit ringside. O’Reilly struck PAC with a running knee, but Castagnoli responded with a thunderous uppercut before tossing O’Reilly back into the ring. Garcia capitalized and pinned O’Reilly for the tainted victory.

Before Dynamite went off the air, AEW confirmed that The Hurt Syndicate will meet The Demand at WrestleDream. The Tailgate Pregame lineup will include FTR vs Jet Speed, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, Eddie Kingston and Hook teaming up in action, plus Tomohiro Ishii, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Daniel Garcia.

AEW WrestleDream Card – October 18, 2025 | Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, Missouri

  • “I Quit” Match: Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley

  • AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs Samoa Joe

  • AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs “Timeless” Toni Storm

  • Tag Team Match for $500,000: Jurassic Express (“Jungle” Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

  • AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Mark Briscoe

  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) vs The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita)

  • Singles Match: Jamie Hayter vs Thekla

  • Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs The Demand (Ricochet & Gates of Agony)

Tailgate Pregame Show Card:

  • Tomohiro Ishii, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC & Daniel Garcia

  • FTR vs Jet Speed

  • Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron

  • Eddie Kingston & Hook in action

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy