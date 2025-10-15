AEW Dynamite Results - October 15, 2025

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling is back this evening, as AEW Dynamite returns with a special three-hour episode, featuring AEW Dynamite from 8/7c - 10/9c, followed immediately by AEW Collision from 10/9c - 11/10c., live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

On tap for tonight's three-hour AEW WrestleDream 'go-home show' is Darby Allin and Jon Moxley going face-to-face, Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gates of Agony, The Opps (c) vs. LFI for the AEW Trios titles, Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express vs. The Don Callis Family, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Death Riders, Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s final words, Roderick Strong vs. Claudio Castagnoli, and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite and Collision results from Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION RESULTS (OCTOBER 15, 2025)

The usual signature opening video package and theme song plays to get things started. We shoot live inside the Cody Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, MO., as fireworks and pyro explodes while Excalibur on commentary welcomes the viewing audience at home.

"Timeless" Toni Storm & Kris Statlander's Final Pre-WrestleDream Showdown

After an extended breakdown of the jam-packed lineup for tonight's three-hour special event and this weekend's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, we shoot to a sit-down interview between 'Timeless" Toni Storm and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, conducted by Renee Paquette.

They begin by each stripping articles of clothing off. Paquette stands up and does the same and tells everyone to calm down. Storm talks about what the title means to her and how losing it has affected her. She says if Statlander is her murderer, then so be it.

Statlander talks about how she keeps evolving so Storm can't know what to expect from her. They both want the interview to be over so they can get to the physicality they want to express, which they vowed not to do during this sit-down discussion. Paquette excuses them.

They each storm out live inside the arena and settle inside the squared circle. They begin stripping some more articles of clothing and then begin to brawl back-and-forth. Storm ends up on her knees looking up at Statlander, almost allowing her to kill her. Statlander ends up in the same position. Storm kisses her and walks off.

Backstage With Jurassic Express

After that, the commentators send things backstage again, where this time we see Jack Perry by himself. He talks about The Young Bucks and how he doesn't hate them. In fact, he'll always have love for them. But when he needed them most, they weren't there. Luchasaurus appears briefly and the segment wraps up.

The Gates Of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of The Gates of Agony's theme hits and out they come with their fellow member of The Demand, Ricochet, for the first match of the evening. The duo of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down.

The best theme in AEW today plays next, as The Hurt Syndicate duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin emerge, accompanied by MVP. The two make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this opening tag-team tilt.

Benjamin and Kaun kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Shelton sends Bishop to the corner. Kaun turns it around but Benjamin stands up to him. Exchange of holds leads to Kaun hitting the ropes, where Shelton catches him with a kick and a suplex.

We see a tag to Bobby Lashley for some double-team action. Stalling suplex from Lashley takes Bishop to the mat hard. Kaun starts to turn things around as Liona gets a blind tag, but Lashley sends him off the apron before going after Bishop.

Ricochet distracts the ref while Kaun hits a low blow, and Liona follows up by dropping Lashley to the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When the show returns, we see Liona in control of things.

He brings Lashley up to his feet in the ring. Lashley sends him into the corner, taking a boot from Toa before hoisting him up and over. Both men head to their corners as we get Bishop and Shelton tagging in. Benjamin sends Bishop to the corner as Ricochet tries to intervene.

Ricochet ends up taking a kick from Shelton for his troubles. Kaun takes him down but only gets a two count, and Shelton fights back to counter a suplex into a DDT. Liona is back in the ring, landing a headbutt before Lashley comes in for an assist.

The fight leaves the ring as Lashley takes out Toa, and back in the ring we see Ricochet land a Spirit Gun on Benjamin before sliding out, only to be laid out by MVP as we see Bishop get the pin on Shelton for the win. This marks the first pinfall loss for the Hurt Syndicate in tag team action since they debuted in AEW.

Winners: The Gates of Agony

Jon Moxley & The Death Riders Rough Up Darby Allin

In a video package, we see a look at the wild confrontation between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley at New York Comic-Con ahead of their "I Quit Match" at AEW WrestleDream. We then shoot to an undisclosed location, which looks like a prison setup where you talk through the glass.

With the visitation window, for lack of better term, separating the two men, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin address the situation they’re in. Mox says he knows Allin isn’t one to quit, so he wonders what they’re supposed to do. Darby admits that he thought about joining the Death Riders.

He says but then he remembered what he did to Bryan Danielson and can’t see him going to war with someone who would do that. Mox says sacrifices have to be made sometimes. Darby notes that at the summit of Mount Everest he saw the freedom that AEW represents, and how Moxley is trying to chip away at all of it.

He says that when he makes Moxley quit at AEW WrestleDream, the rest of his crew will see Mox for who he really is and the whole thing will come crumbling around him. Mox responds by saying Darby’s opponent at AEW WrestleDream is not Mox, but the ghosts that Darby has been dealing with all his life.

He says that at AEW WrestleDream, Darby will understand none of this is about Mox, and as he finishes his statement, PAC blindsides Darby, smashing him into the desk and window. Darby is bloodied and left alone as PAC and Mox leave the room, and we cut outside the arena to see the rest of the Death Riders ahead of their matches.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong

Backstage, we see Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders making his way through the crowd, before heading to ring for our next match of the evening. His music dies down and the theme for Roderick Strong plays. The Paragon member makes his entrance as well.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening. After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action, the two find themselves on the floor at ringside, with Claudio in the offensive lead. He does a giant swing in to the barricade.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Strong lands a dropkick on Claudio in the ring, only to be laid out for a near-fall by Castagnoli. He transitions to a cross-face, but Strong manages to reach the ropes with his leg to break the hold.

Roderick in the corner, taking some shots from Claudio who lands a back suplex for a two count. Claudio grabs the legs of Strong, who avoids him to hit the ropes for a clothesline and back heel kick. He also dodges a kick by Castagnoli, sending him to the outside for a kick through the ropes.

This sends Claudio into the barricade, and then brings him up for a backbreaker. Strong brings Claudio back in the ring, buts get caught in the corner by Castagnoli. They go at it on the turnbuckle, where Roderick lands a kick on Claudio before hitting some clubbing elbows.

He follows that up with a backbreaker onto the top turnbuckle. Both men making their way up, and Claudio blocks a knee strike by Roderick to land a pop-up uppercut for the pinfall and the victory. After the match, Claudio leaves the ring as we cut away from ringside.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express vs. The Don Callis Family

Now we are shown a look back at Don Callis celebrating his birthday on Monday, alongside his Don Callis Family. This includes a video message from Konosuke Takeshita, who promises to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the Don Callis Family.

Kazuchika Okada has heard enough, shutting off the video, and claiming he “pressed the wrong button” before they move on with their dinner. We then get a look at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling that night in Japan, and Takeshita’s victory over Zack Sabre Jr. to make good on his promise to the Family.

Back at ringside, Don Callis introduces his Family for our next match of the evening. The returning Mark Davis, Josh Alexander and Hechicero are introduced and make their respective way out to the stage. After the first team settles in the ring, we head to Justin Roberts for the other introductions.

With that said, "The Dapper Yapper" introduces the reunited Jurassic Express duo of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, who come out to the fan-friendly "Tarzan Boy" theme song. Out next to the long, dramatic intro is "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega. The bell sounds and off we go.

At the onset, we see Omega in the ring for his team. He waits to see who will represent the other team to start things out. It ends up being Alexander. He opts against it, immediately tagging in Hechicero. Hechicero and Omega begin to mix it up to get things started. They trade holds and get the crowd going.

After Omega gets the better, Hechicero responds by taking out the leg of Omega, following up with an inverted dragon screw. Omega brought to his feet for an arm wringer, and Hechicero gets sent to the outside. Alexander attacks Omega to keep him at bay.

He brings him back in the ring as Davis gets the tag. This leads to a numbers advantage-style attack until Alexander gets back in, and Omega manages to get a tag to Perry. He gets some shots in on Alexander before quickly tagging in Luchasaurus for a double-team. Perry tags back in, but is slammed hard to the floor by Davis.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return we see that the chaos has ensued until Perry gets taken down for an ankle lock by Alexander. Davis and Hechicero clear the apron of Perry’s tag partners.

This leaves him to find a way out on his own with an enziguri on Alexander. Omega is back on his feet, slowly getting on the apron as if he is debating whether to take the tag from Perry, but he does in fact take the tag, unloading on Alexander for a near-fall attempt that gets two.

Moments later, after it appeared that Perry got the respect of Omega, things culminate with Jurassic Express getting the victory for them and Omega. Perry and Omega share a look afterwards as well. The Young Bucks come out after that to spoil the fun.

They go after Jurassic Express before confronting Kenny Omega. This is cut off by Jurassic Express sending the Bucks out of the ring, before an escalera leads to a dive by Perry onto the Don Callis Family. Jurassic Express celebrate up on the ramp as we go to commercial.

Winners: Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express

Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter

We head back to ringside for our next match, as Skye Blue is accompanied by Julia Hart on her way down the ramp. Out next is Jamie Hayter, who makes a beeline for the ring as we get this match underway. Hayter quickly takes Blue to the mat, but Skye fights to her feet for an arm wringer.

She gets a hammerlock on Jamie, who gets caught on her shoulders for a nearfall on a side headlock. Hayter is kept from standing up as Skye pulls her down by her hair, before Jamie makes it back up. She takes Skye down hard, eventually getting a two count.

From there, she brings Skye to each corner, slamming her head against the turnbuckle before mounting up on the fourth for some punches. Snap suplex sends Blue to the canvas for a near-fall. Another suplex forces Skye to roll out of the ring for a breather.

Julia checks on her while Hayter leaves the ring. Jamie offers a free shot to Hart, but Skye lands a thrust kick instead before landing a neck-breaker off the apron to keep Hayter down. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

We return and see the action still in progress. After some action on the floor, Hayter brings Skye back into the ring, and a running lariat by Hayter gets the former Women’s World Champion a two count. Skye blocks a Hayterade for a Sliced Bread, but that only gets a two count before Hayter pops back up for a Hayterade to pick up the win.

After the match, Julia brings Skye out of the ring to regroup as Hayter celebrates her win. Thekla appears on the screen, admitting that she only attacked Jamie in May because she was there and nothing more. Her name is poison, and on Saturday it’s gonna get toxic to the core. "Come on, Jamie .. impress me!" she concludes.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Renee Paquette Interviews "Ten Belts Moné"

Backstage, we hear from the self-proclaimed “Ultimo Moné," who takes the subtle dig at Ultimo Dragon as they mention her now having a tie with him for the most titles. She boasts being the longest reigning TBS Champion on Friday at 509 days and her CMLL title against Persephone at Arena Mexico. We head to another break.

AEW Trios World Championship

The Opps (c) vs. LFI

When the show returns from the break, we shoot down to ringside where the commentators set the stage for what feels like the main event for the AEW Dynamite portion of the evening. Hangman Page heads to commentary to help call the action.

Out first for this AEW Trios World Championship match is LFI, with Dralistico, RUSH, and The Beast Mortos ready to challenge The Opps title-holders of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata. The champs come out next, curiously using separate entrances for Hobbs, Shibata and Joe as they head to the ring.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Hobbs and Mortos start things off for their respective teams at the onset. Hobbs and Mortos each power the other into the corner. Hobbs takes the upper hand to set Mortos up in the turnbuckle, knocking Dralistico off the apron when he tries to intervene.

This allows The Beast to take him to the mat. Hobbs is back up and takes Mortos down with a shoulder tackle, and RUSH tags in. He calls for Shibata to get in, and Shibata takes the tag to land a flurry of strikes on RUSH, who responds with some chops.

Joe tags himself in shortly after that and the crowd comes to life. Mortos tags in as well, and we get another big man battle as Mortos slaps Joe in the face only to take some jabs from the champ. He sends Mortos down before getting a tag to Shibata.

Shibata hits a snap-mare on Mortos before the rest of LFI run in for an assist. We then see things begin to come unglued, as LFI use a numbers advantage attack on Shibata, sending him to the corner for a triple dropkick. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, it doesn't take long for things to come to a conclusion. A definitive one at that. After a few more additional minutes of back-and-forth action, The Opps settle into a comfortable offensive lead, where Joe chokes out Mortos for the win.

Once the match wraps up, we see LFI gang up and beat down Joe and the other members of The Opps. This continues until Hangman Page takes off his headset on commentary and hits the ring. He looks for a Buckshot Lariat, but LFI bail. He and Joe stare each other down. Joe slams Page's title onto his chest and walks off.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios World Champions: The Opps

Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy & Kyle O'Reilly

The first two AEW Dynamite hours of tonight's three-hour show wrap up there. We even get the screen cutting and coming back like a different show is about to start, complete with the commentators welcoming us like we just tuned in.

We get right down to action, as after a quick AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl plug for the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view lead-in this weekend, we head back down to the ring for our next match of the evening. Or first, depending on how we're supposed to chop this up.

Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia makes their way out to the ring with Marina Shafir by their side. The Death Riders duo with their ringside company settle into the ring and their music dies down. Out next come their opponents from The Conglomeration, Kyle O'Reilly and Orange Cassidy.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Cassidy and Yuta. That is, until Wheeler tags out to Garcia, who circles the mat to goad Cassidy into a fight. Orange thinks better of it in the corner, before escaping a hold from Garcia. Daniel gets him to the mat but Cassidy eventually kips up to his feet.

Garcia takes him right back down. Cassidy gets back to his feet, teasing putting his hands in his pockets only to do Garcia’s old dance. This seems to frustrate Daniel slightly, before O’Reilly gets in. He and Cassidy double-team Garcia, and bring Yuta in on the fun before both men take a powder on the outside to bring us to an ad break.

When we return, we see the Riders back in control as Yuta comes in for a cross-face on O’Reilly. Kyle fights back and manages to make a tag to Cassidy, who hits Sole Food on Garcia before sending Yuta down with an arm drag. He slams each man into the corner, and then lands an elbow on Garcia, but Wheeler hit with a DDT.

From there, Garcia sees an opening, but it closes quickly when Cassidy catches him with Beach Break. He looks ready for an Orange Punch, but Yuta blocks it and counters to send Orange crashing to the mat as Mox can be seen lurking in the crowd.

Stundog Millionaire on Yuta as O’Reilly comes in for a series of strikes on Garcia…who turns it around with a suplex. Kyle captures a guillotine as Mox approaches ringside. Garcia breaks free as Cassidy goes after Yuta on the outside of the ring.

Shafir distracts the ref as PAC blindsides Cassidy, while Kyle is forced to break the hold when he thinks he’s had it won…and Claudio gets the jump on Kyle on the apron before sending him back in the ring, allowing Yuta to get the victory.

Winners: Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta

The Death Riders Deliver Message To Darby Allin

Once the match wraps up, The Death Riders continue the beatdown after the match, as Moxley grabs a microphone to enter the ring, but Darby’s music cuts him off. Darby comes out walking slowly after the beating he took earlier today, and he gets even more of a beating when Claudio catches him with a running uppercut.

PAC joins in, but Darby slowly makes his way toward the ring even as Yuta and Garcia run in for more damage. Mox watches on as Darby takes a kick by Marina, seemingly stopping Allin in his tracks. Mox makes fun of this as we see Darby reaching to the apron.

He creeps into the ring as the Conglomeration come out to clear the other Death Riders from ringside. Back in the ring, we see Darby revealing the AEW flag he took with him to Mount Everest, taking the microphone from Mox to say it’s never too late to say “I Quit.” Mox responds to this by dropping Darby onto the flag with a Paradigm Shift.

JetSpeed & Willow & Harley Send Top Guys Packing

Megan Bayne makes her way out for our next match, before FTR and Big Stoke come out alongside her. The four make their way to the ring, and it seems we’re going to hear from Top Gods. Stoke hands the mic to Megan, who asks Willow how it feels knowing she came out here, giving everything she had.

She says she did that only to realize it wasn’t good enough? Now look at you, trying to dust yourself off, tag in a new friend, and take another swing at the Megasus. You think that makes you a fighter, but really, that just makes you stupid.

Megan guesses she didn’t beat it through Willow’s skull hard enough, so maybe watching her tear Harley apart tonight will finally make it click. It may be be fun playing hero, but Willow’s fate will be the same as everyone else who does it…and that is bowing down before Megan Bayne.

Stokely cannot articulate how much he hates Willow Nightingale, but he can say how much he hates Kevin Knight as he talks about FTR taking out JetSpeed this Saturday. Dax takes the microphone to talk about how great FTR is, while running down the crowd.

People will not give FTR their credit but he hopes JetSpeed won’t do that, because they’re standing across the ring from God this Saturday. He’s cut off by the appearance of JetSpeed Babes alongside Harley Cameron, the latter saying she knows what FTR stands for. "Fear The ‘Rath!"

Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron

They opt to meet the four rivals in the ring, and sure enough, it’s a big ol’ brawl at ringside. JetSpeed and Willow and Harley send them running, but then they are informed by the ring announcer that the Megan Bayne match against Harley Cameron starts now.

The bell sounds and off we go. Bayne sends Cameron to the corner with a big boot. She sends her across the ring for another running attack, but Harley dodges it to get some shots in, before Bayne takes her down hard. She follows up with a suplex, before catching Harley in the corner for some stomps.

We see a running splash in the corner followed by a suplex, and Bayne is in control as she lands a couple body slams. Harley shows some tenacity as she gets back to her feet, sending Megan into the ropes on a bulldog before attacking the Megasus in the ropes. She slams Bayne’s face into the turnbuckle.

Bayne then lands a back suplex bringing Harley into the ring and onto the canvas. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see the Megasus regains control with a leg-sweep sending Cameron down hard.

She goes up top but is intercepted by Harley, who gets her in a tree of woe for a dropkick. Harley hits the ropes for a head-scissors into a DDT, but only gets a near-fall. Bayne fights back a suplex for a Falcon Arrow for a two count of her own.

Bayne gets Cameron up on her shoulders, climbing the turnbuckle, but Harley lands a sunset flip of sorts, rolling Megan up for a two count. She sends the Megasus to the corner for a couple hip checks, before Bayne lays her out with a lariat.

A Fate’s Descent on Cameron and Megan gets the cover, only for Harley to kick out. From there, it becomes apparent that Bayne has had enough of this. She then proceeds to set Cameron up for a running Liger Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Backstage With HOOK & Eddie Kingston

We shoot backstage, where we hear from HOOK and Eddie Kingston. The two proceed to address moving on from Sammy Guevara and looking to get into the tag division. They issue an open challenge for the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl ahead of AEW WrestleDream on Saturday. We head to a break.

Backstage With Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

In a different area backstage, we hear from the former duo known as The Acclaimed. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. There is big emphasis on the fact the two refuse to team up ever again, and they tell Tony Khan not to book them together again. They also yell at being referred to as The Acclaimed.

Mark Briscoe & Brodido vs. The Don Callis Family

It's main event time!

We return to the ringside area where the commentary team get us ready for our final match of the evening. The Don Callis Family of Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher make their way out for trios action. Out next are Mark Briscoe and the AEW World Tag Team Champions of Brodido, Brody King and Bandido.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some early action, we see Fletcher and Briscoe eventually get at it, with the TNT Champion being sent to the corner as Brody King gets the tag. We see a triple-team situation.

This leads to King slamming Bandido onto Fletcher, and Mark Briscoe and Bandido start doing the Macerena in celebration. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break with literally minutes remaining in the three hour window. It looks like we're going even longer than three hours. Lovely.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Don Callis is panicking on commentary as The Don Callis Family aren't faring so well when we return. Excalibur does a speed-read through a late announcement for Saturday involving him reading about 13 names or so in all of ...eight seconds?

Things finally wrap up in the ring, as the match culminates with Brodido hitting a big spot leading to a Briscoe follow-up. Soon after we get the pin and the victory for Brodido and Briscoe. As they are celebrating, the lights flicker and out comes Kazuchika Okada, who lays out Brodido. The show ends at 11:08pm. Thanks for joining us!