×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Collision Sees Viewership Surge For Homecoming Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 15, 2025
AEW Collision Sees Viewership Surge For Homecoming Episode

AEW Collision’s Homecoming episode on Saturday night saw a strong rebound in viewership, drawing 286,000 viewers on TNT, marking a 26.6 percent increase from the previous week. It was the show’s largest audience since September 17, when it aired after Dynamite on a Wednesday, and its best Saturday performance since September 6.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.06 rating, doubling last week’s number and matching its highest Saturday demo rating since early September.

Despite the improvement, Collision still faced stiff competition from college football across multiple networks and an MLB Divisional Series game on TBS. The show finished 12th on the cable charts for the night based on the 18-49 demographic.

The top programs for Saturday were the Georgia vs. Auburn college football game and the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs MLB matchup.

When compared to the same week last year under Nielsen’s older panel-only measurement system, Collision’s overall audience was down 17.3 percent and its 18-49 rating was off by 40 percent. However, the current data does not include viewership from the HBO Max simulcast, which could bring the real number higher.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy