AEW Collision Sees Viewership Surge For Homecoming Episode

AEW Collision’s Homecoming episode on Saturday night saw a strong rebound in viewership, drawing 286,000 viewers on TNT, marking a 26.6 percent increase from the previous week. It was the show’s largest audience since September 17, when it aired after Dynamite on a Wednesday, and its best Saturday performance since September 6.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.06 rating, doubling last week’s number and matching its highest Saturday demo rating since early September.

Despite the improvement, Collision still faced stiff competition from college football across multiple networks and an MLB Divisional Series game on TBS. The show finished 12th on the cable charts for the night based on the 18-49 demographic.

The top programs for Saturday were the Georgia vs. Auburn college football game and the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs MLB matchup.

When compared to the same week last year under Nielsen’s older panel-only measurement system, Collision’s overall audience was down 17.3 percent and its 18-49 rating was off by 40 percent. However, the current data does not include viewership from the HBO Max simulcast, which could bring the real number higher.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).