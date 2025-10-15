×
CM Punk Issues Stern Warning To “Stalkers” Targeting WWE Stars

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 15, 2025
CM Punk Issues Stern Warning To “Stalkers” Targeting WWE Stars

CM Punk has once again spoken out against fans who cross the line when it comes to personal boundaries with WWE talent.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Punk delivered a firm message aimed at individuals who show up uninvited at airports, hotels, or follow wrestlers during their travels. The outspoken star has been vocal for years about his frustration with overzealous autograph seekers and fans who invade personal space, recently telling GQ that such encounters remain one of the most difficult parts of his career.

“We unfortunately have to have this conversation again. Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels. I cannot believe I have to say this. DO NOT FOLLOW PEOPLE,” Punk wrote. “You’ve repeatedly been politely told no, respect it. You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people.”

Several WWE performers have echoed Punk’s sentiments in recent months, urging fans to respect their privacy and stop mailing or hand-delivering items to their homes. In August, Rhea Ripley was surrounded by a crowd of fans who forced their way toward her Uber, sparking renewed discussion about wrestler safety.

The WWE Raw roster is currently touring Australia and Japan following Crown Jewel: Perth. During Monday’s episode of Raw in Australia, Punk won a triple threat match to become the number one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship - a title whose future remains uncertain as champion Seth Rollins is expected to undergo shoulder surgery.

