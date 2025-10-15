×
Mercedes Mone Files New “Ultimo Mone” Trademark After Winning 10th Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 15, 2025
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone continues to expand her global empire, taking full advantage of her unprecedented success in professional wrestling. Her company, Soulnado, Inc., has filed a new trademark for the term “Ultimo Moné,” a clever nod to Japanese legend Ultimo Dragon, who famously held ten championship belts at once during the mid-1990s. Mone now matches that accomplishment, recently capturing her tenth title, and appears ready to turn this milestone into a defining part of her brand identity.

The trademark application, filed Tuesday through her attorney on behalf of Soulnado, Inc., covers an extensive list of products and services. It includes apparel such as shirts, hats, and bandanas, along with entertainment-related categories tied to wrestling appearances, live events, and online media content. The filing signals that Mone intends to make “Ultimo Moné” a prominent feature of her expanding business ventures.

This is the latest in a growing list of trademarks registered under Soulnado, Inc., which already includes “Mercedes Mone,” “Mone Talks,” “Time is Mone,” “First Class,” “Mone Wear,” and “Statement Maker.”

Currently, Mone holds an impressive array of championships across multiple promotions. Alongside her AEW TBS title, she is the reigning CMLL World Women’s Champion and the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, among others. Her most recent victory came last weekend in Denmark, where she defeated Aliss Ink to claim the BODYSLAM Women’s Championship, marking her tenth overall.

With the “Ultimo Moné” trademark secured, fans should expect a wave of new merchandise and marketing built around this next evolution of “The CEO.”

