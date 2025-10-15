AJ Styles Thanks Fans In Melbourne, Says Farewell To In-Ring Appearances Down Under

AJ Styles delivered an emotional moment during WWE’s live event in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, stepping away from the script to address the crowd directly. The veteran star’s impromptu words strongly suggested that this would be the final time fans in Melbourne would see him compete live.

“I don’t have a lot of time and I’m not supposed to be on this microphone right now,” Styles told the audience. “But I just wanted to thank you guys for being some of the best fans in the world. Here’s the truth, I’m probably not gonna be seen like this in a singlet here anymore, so from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.”

The 47-year-old has made it clear that his in-ring career is nearing its end. In both a recent interview with Tokyo Sports and during the WWE Crown Jewel kickoff show, Styles confirmed that 2026 will mark his final year as an active competitor. He cited age, the toll of WWE’s demanding schedule, and his wish to spend more time with his family as key factors in his decision.

Styles has repeatedly said he wants to retire on his own terms and leave the ring while still performing at the high level fans have come to expect throughout his two-decade career. His matches now carry a growing sense of importance, as each could be one of his last.

At WWE Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia, Styles faced John Cena in what many fans viewed as a symbolic clash between two legends, though he ultimately came up short.