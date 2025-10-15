Updated AEW Dynamite And Collision Lineup As New Match Announced

AEW has added another match to the stacked three-hour Dynamite and Collision special airing this Wednesday, October 15.

Tony Khan took to social media to confirm that Megan Bayne will go head-to-head with Harley Cameron in singles action. Khan wrote:

“Harley helped Willow fight off Megan/Penelope Saturday! Before they collide at #AEWTailgateBrawl, Harley will fight the woman who broke her nose, Megan Bayne, 1-on-1 TOMORROW NIGHT!”

The match adds another layer to the ongoing storyline between Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Bayne, and Penelope Ford. The feud will continue at Saturday’s AEW Tailgate Brawl special on TNT and HBO Max, where Cameron and Nightingale will team up against Bayne and Ford. The one-hour Tailgate Brawl will serve as the official pre-show to the WrestleDream pay-per-view, which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision includes: