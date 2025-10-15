OTM Return To NXT And Destroy Three Teams In Dominant Fashion

Tuesday’s edition of NXT delivered several key developments both in and out of the ring.

OTM made their long-awaited return, crashing a triple threat tag team match involving Chase U, Hank & Tank, and The Culling. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price took out every team with a brutal assault, quickly reminding the NXT roster of their dominance. The duo, who have been sidelined since January due to injuries, left chaos in their wake and were later confirmed to face Hank & Tank next week.

Elsewhere on the show, Fatal Influence unveiled their newest member in a dramatic video package. The group revealed that Jazmyn Nyx had been eliminated by someone eager to prove loyalty in a way that “the other” never did. That someone was revealed to be Laney Reid, who joined Jacy Jayne’s faction after reflecting on her earlier defeat to the NXT Women’s Champion. Reid explained that she realized to reach Jayne’s level, she needed to follow her lead, prompting Jayne to officially welcome her into Fatal Influence.

The trio later appeared to close the show following Tatum Paxley’s victory in the number one contender’s battle royal. Paxley celebrated her win alongside Lyra Valkyria, but her moment was cut short when Fatal Influence emerged on stage, setting the stage for a heated showdown to come.