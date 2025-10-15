Leon Slater To Defend X Division Title On NXT Next Week

Next week’s edition of NXT is shaping up to be a busy one, with several major matches and segments confirmed for the show.

During a backstage segment, Ava and Santino Marella were seen speaking with Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater when Stacks and Arianna Grace joined the conversation. Grace whispered something to Santino, prompting him to suggest that his future son-in-law should get a shot at the X Division Championship. Slater agreed to the challenge, and the match was later made official for next week’s show.

Meanwhile, tensions continued to rise between Ricky Saints and Trick Williams. The two exchanged more heated words throughout the night, with Williams appearing on video to reject the idea of facing Saints at Halloween Havoc. However, Williams later ambushed Saints backstage, which led Ava to confirm that both men will appear next week to sign the contract for their Halloween Havoc showdown.

Also on the card, OTM made a dominant return by attacking both Hank & Tank and Chase U, reestablishing themselves as one of NXT’s most dangerous duos. Their first match back will take place next week when they face Hank & Tank in tag team action.

In addition, the Men’s Speed Championship tournament will officially kick off. SmackDown’s Axiom will meet Evolve’s Sean Legacy, while TNA’s Zachary Wentz is set to battle Jasper Troy.

Confirmed for WWE NXT (October 21):