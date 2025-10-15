×
Men’s WWE Speed Championship Tournament Announced For NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 15, 2025
Details surrounding the Men’s Speed Championship tournament have now been officially confirmed.

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Ava revealed that following the positive reception to the Women’s Speed Championship tournament, a men’s version will begin next week. Two opening round matches were announced for the tournament: SmackDown’s Axiom will face Evolve standout Sean Legacy, while TNA’s Zachary Wentz will meet Jasper Troy.

The tournament winner will earn the right to challenge current champion El Grande Americano. This marks the first time that Americano has been formally acknowledged as the Men’s Speed Champion on television, despite his regular appearances on Raw in recent weeks without the title being mentioned.

NXT has also confirmed that both the Men’s and Women’s Speed Championships will now be defended within the brand. After Sol Ruca had carried the Women’s Speed title for several weeks, a new tournament was launched to decide her next challenger. Laney Reid initially won the tournament but was forced to withdraw due to injury, leading to Jaida Parker stepping in as her replacement. Parker ultimately fell short after interference from Lash Legend.

