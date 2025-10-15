CM Punk Fronts WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Poster

CM Punk has been revealed as the featured star on the official poster for WWE’s upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, which takes place on November 1.

The Punk-themed artwork was unveiled today by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on social media. While no matches have been announced for the show just yet, plans for Punk’s appearance may shift following the injury sustained by Seth Rollins.

Earlier this week on Raw, Punk became the number one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a triple threat match. WWE had originally planned for Punk to challenge Rollins for the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but Rollins suffered a shoulder injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth and is now expected to undergo surgery.

WWE has yet to confirm whether Rollins will be forced to vacate the championship or how a potential new champion might be determined. As the current top contender, Punk is expected to play a major role in whatever direction the company takes.

Raw ended on a dramatic note this week as The Vision turned on Rollins, launching a vicious assault. The show closed with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman standing over a fallen Rollins, with Breakker holding the World Heavyweight Championship aloft.

Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 will air live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern on Peacock.