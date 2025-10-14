WWE NXT Results - October 14, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Lexis King challenges AAA Lucha Libre World Champion Dr. Wagner Jr., Josh Briggs battles Matt Cardona, Zaria collides with Blake Monroe, a No. 1 Contender Battle Royal, where the winner will go on to challenge NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne, at Halloween Havoc will be held with superstars from TNA and NXT including: Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Wren Sinclair, Arianna Grace, Sol Ruca, Thea Hail, Kendal Grey, Lola Vice, Karmen Petrovic, Victoria Crawford, Mara Sade, Lei Ying Lee, Heather by Elegance, Jordynne Grace, Xia Brookside, and The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay).

Check back for live results when the show airs at 8/7 C.

We start the show with clips from the NXT/TNA Showdown from last week.

Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Zaria & Sol Ruca walking backstage before the show.

Ricky Saints starts off tonight's NXT as he makes his way out to the ring. Saints starts by saying that there are two things we've realized. One is that when his back is against the wall, he shows up. The second, is under pressure Trick Williams will fold. He says that's the big difference between Williams and Saints. Saints says for someone who says he is the face of NXT he's delusional and stupid. Saints is willing to give Williams the opportunity to prove himself and calls out Trick Williams and challenges him to a bout at Halloween Havoc. Williams appears via video and Williams tells Saints that he's trying to walk in Williams' footsteps. Williams talks about how he just had to pull up and be in the spotlight whereas Saints worked for years and years to get to where he is. Williams says he will be champ again but on his time. Saints says he doesn't want to talk about it but wants to fight Williams.

Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans are backstage joshing around. The Hardyz come in and talk about being DarkState. Jeff and Matt say both Slater and Evans are top stars and tell Evans and Slater they'll get receipts for them in their rematch.

We see Jordynne Grace and Kelani Jordan arguing backstage via a hidden camera stream. They will see each other in the Battle Royal tonight.

Match 1: Matt Cardona -vs- Josh Briggs

Cardona attacks Briggs off the bell and punches him into the corner. Briggs is stomped in the corner and Briggs fights back and punches Cardona. Briggs kicks Cardona and swings him to the other end of the ring. Cardona kicks Briggs and hits a top rope missile dropkick and the action spills outside. Cardona kicks Briggs on the apron and back in the ring, Cardona punches Briggs in the corner. Briggs fights back and punches and kicks Cardona to the mat. Briggs kicks Cardona and then takes down Cardona with a cross body and covers for a near fall. Briggs stomps on Cardona's fingers and then hammers into him in the corner. Cardona flips Briggs over the ropes and Cardona hits a rolling somersault over the ropes onto Briggs and we cut to a commercial.

Back to NXT, Briggs has Cardona in a chin lock and Cardona hits a stunner to break the hold. Briggs kicks Cardona down and covers him for a two count. Briggs goes to chokeslams Cardona, who counters the move and DDT's Briggs to the mat. Cardona takes down Briggs with a forearm and then a hits a facebuster on his knee. Briggs is punched in the corner and Cardona kicks Briggs in the side of the head. Cardona hits the Unprettier and Briggs kicks out at two. Briggs rolls out of the ring before Cardona can kick him. Cardona kicks Briggs through the ropes and then Briggs throws Cardona into the ring with a back breaker. Briggs hits a chokeslam and covers Cardona for a near fall. Briggs breaks his chain and goes to use it but the ref stops him. Cardona hits Radio Silence and covers Briggs for a near fall. Cardona comes off the top rope and jumps at Briggs who catches Cardona and powerbombs him. Briggs is met with double knees and Cardona goes for a Tornado DDT and it's countered. Briggs kicks Cardona down with a big boot and gets the win.

Winner: Josh Briggs

Hank & Tank, Chase U and Lyra Valkyria are backstage talking about number one tag contenders. Valkyria asks where Tatum Paxley is and The Culling come up and Izzi Dame tells Hank & Tank and Chase U that Shawn Spears and Niko Vance are the best tag team.

A video for Fatal Influence where they introduce Lainey Reid as their newest member.

Match 2: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. -vs- Lexis King

King gets Wagner in an arm bar off the bell and Wagner flips out of it and takes down King. King is covered and he kicks out. Wagner tosses King back on the mat and puts him in an arm bar. King flips out of the hold and taunts Wagner. Wagner takes King down with a shoulder check and then Wagner taunts King. King goes to shake Wagner's hand but kicks him instead. Wagner slams King into the corner and chops him. King's head is driven into the turnbuckles and he's chopped some more. King kicks and chops Wagner and then walks the ropes and slaps Wagner. King clubs Wagner in the back and chops him. Wagner takes King down with a hurricanrana and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker sending King out of the ring. Wagner moonsaults out onto King and we cut to a commercial break.

Back from a commercial break, Wagner punches King in the corner and jumps on King who tosses Wagner over the ropes to the outside. Wagner is thrown into the steel steps and slammed knee first into the apron. King kicks Wagner and then stomps on Wagner's knee. King continues to kick Wagner's leg and uses the ropes to slam down on Wagner's knee. King hits a forearm to Wagner's head and covers Wagner for a two count. King continues to attack Wagner's leg and hits a Dragon Screw on Wagner. King kicks Wagner while having him in a leg submission and Wagner starts punching King and gets out of the hold. King is taken down with some clotheslines and Wagner kicks King in the corner. Wagner hits a double underhook sit down powerbomb and covers King for a near fall. King attacks Wagner in the corner and hits another Dragon Screw on Wagner. King comes off the top rope and misses a Senton on Wagner. Wagner kicks King and hits a Michinoku Driver and gets the win.

Winner: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

After the match, Wagner gets on the mic and calls out Ethan Page who makes his way out. Page says it's exhausting being the greatest North American of all time and that's why he's being hunted by wrestlers from all the companies. Page says Wagner doesn't have to hunt for him, because at Halloween Havoc they have a match. Wagner says he spoke to Ava and they'll be having a Day of the Dead Match where anything goes.

Santino Marella and Ava talk to Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater and the latter want a tag match at Halloween Havoc. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Arianna Grace come in and they ask for a match against Leon Slater. A commotion is heard backstage. Trick Williams has Ricky Saints laid out. Ava yells for medical.

Match 3: Zaria -vs- Blake Monroe

We get the bell, and they lock up. Zaria slams down Monroe and flexes. Monroe gets Zaria in a waist lock and Zaria tosses her down. Zaria grabs Monroe and goes to slam her but Monroe counters and goes for Zaria's leg. Monroe slams down Zaria and collides with her in the corner. Monroe attacks Zaria's leg on the ropes and Zaria swings around and slams into Monroe in the corner. Zaria climbs the ropes and Monroe kicks her and tries to take her down with leg scissors. Zaria counters and puts Monroe in a hanging nelson in the corner. Outside the ring, Zaria beats on Monroe and then throws her in the ring. Zaria tries to suplex Monroe off the apron but gets her head smashed into the turnbuckles and we get a commercial.

We are back! Monroe gets Zaria in a sleeperhold. Zaria breaks the hold sending Monroe in the corner. Monroe kicks down Zaria and Zaria kicks out of the pin. Monroe gets Zaria in a chin lock and Zaria powers out of it with a back drop. Monroe and Zaria punch each other and Zaria takes down Monroe with some clotheslines and a kick. Monroe kicks Zaria and Zaria spears Monroe. Monroe chokes Zaria on the ropes and Monroe is the headbutted and she rolls out of the ring. Monroe grabs a chair from under the ring and Sol Ruca runs down and stops Monroe from using the chair. Monroe uses this distraction to hit Zaria with a hair pin and then hit the Beauty Shot to get the win.

Winner: Blake Monroe

Ava talks about how the Men's Speed Tournament starts on NXT next week.

Match 4 - Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Hank & Tank -vs- Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) w/Andre Chase -vs- The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears)

Connors, Tank and Vance start the bout. Vance kicks Tank and Connors rolls up Vance and Tank rolls up Connors. A bunch of pinning combos are seen and Tank kicks Vance and Connors. Spears is tagged in and he hits a codebreaker on Tank. Hank is tagged in and he slams down Spears. Vance runs in and Hank & Tank take care of him. Hank & Tank attack Vance and Spears outside the ring and Dixon and Connors fly over the ropes onto everyone. Back in the ring, Vance is tagged in, and he mounts Hank and punches him. Vance slams down Hank and covers him, Dixon breaks the pin. Vance kicks Dixon and then punches him in the corner. Dixon is put on the top rope and Vance punches him. Vance goes for a superplex. Tank is tagged in and Vance is double teamed. Spears runs in and is taken out. OTM runs out and the match is ended.

No Contest

After the match, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of OTM beat up all the teams.

Sol Ruca and Zaria talk backstage and Zaria tells Ruca she hold no hard feelings. Ruca gives her spot in the Battle Royal to Zaria.

Ricky Saints screams for Trick Williams backstage. Ava tells Saints that Williams has gone and Ava tells him that he'll see Williams next week for a contract signing for their match at Halloween Havoc.

Backstage we see DarkState has The Hardy Boyz laid out. They want their titles back.

Match 5 - No. 1 Contender's Women's Battle Royal (Lash Legend -vs- Kelani Jordan -vs- Jaida Parker -vs- Izzi Dame -vs- Tatum Paxley -vs- Wren Sinclair -vs- Arianna Grace -vs- Zaria w/Sol Ruca -vs- Thea Hail -vs- Kendal Grey -vs- Lola Vice -vs- Karmen Petrovic -vs- Victoria Crawford -vs- Mara Sade -vs- Lei Ying Lee -vs- Heather by Elegance -vs- Jordynne Grace -vs- Xia Brookside -vs- Cassie Lee -vs- Jessie McKay -vs- Kali Armstrong)

The bell rings and all the women go at it. Petrovic is eliminated by McKay, Jordynne Grace eliminates Crawford and Arianna Grace, Armstrong eliminates Lee, Sinclair is eliminated by Cassie Lee, Lee is eliminated by Grey, Zaria eliminates Sade, Brookside is eliminated by Armstrong, Parker is eliminated by Legend. Parker beats up Brookside outside the ring. Legend is eliminated by a group of women.

We come back from commercial break, a slew of the competitors have been eliminated. Heather by Elegance is eliminated by Hail during the break. Dame eliminates Armstrong and Hail. Blake Monroe runs out and attacks Sol Ruca, Zaria eliminates herself to check on Ruca. McKay eliminates Vice, Grey eliminates McKay. Grace eliminates Jordan. Paxley, Dame, Grey and Grace are left. Grace slams down Grey and then hits a spinebuster on Paxley. Grace slams down Dame. Paxley and Dame double team Grace and Dame kicks down Grey. Grey suplexes Fame and slams down Paxley. Dame eliminates Grey and Paxley has Grace on the ropes. Dame clotheslines Grace and both she and Grace are eliminated.

Winner and No.1 Contender: Tatum Paxley

After the match, Paxley celebrates in the ring. Fatal Influence come out and pose in the entry way as Paxley hangouts in the ring. Lyra Valkyria runs out and she and Paxley hug as Dame looks on all pissed off and the show goes off the air.