Bret Hart Withdraws From Convention Also Featuring Bill Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Bill Goldberg were originally scheduled to appear at The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo in Brentwood, New York, on Saturday, November 15th, 2025. However, it has now been confirmed that Bret Hart will not be attending, as Wrestling with Character LIVE issued an official statement on Facebook announcing a change to his upcoming appearances.

“Wrestling with Character LIVE has received unfortunate news that Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has postponed his November appearances in Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut.

We understand how disappointing this is for his many fans and share in that disappointment alongside everyone involved with Wrestling with Character LIVE.

Official statement from Bret Hart:

‘It pains me, but I’m going I have to reschedule my northeastern United States dates this November, a combination of unexpected and unavoidable commitments at home have left me unable to attend. I hope to see all my fans on the east coast this coming spring. – Bret’

To all the fans across the three states who were looking forward to meeting the Hitman this November, we truly feel your disappointment and appreciate your understanding.”

Although Bret Hart will be unable to make his scheduled appearances, Wrestling with Character LIVE confirmed that their upcoming event, Wrestling with KROSS, will go ahead as planned on Sunday, November 16th, at H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden, Connecticut.

The event will feature Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux, The Mountie, Dijak, Mercedes Martinez, and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, with additional surprises promised for the show. Tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 AM through wrestlingwithcharacterlive.com, and fans seeking more information can reach out via wrestlingwithcharacterlive@gmail.com.

The organizers thanked fans for their continued support, promising “a show like you’ve never seen before.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).